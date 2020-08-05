How does a building achieve icon status?
With $75 million pledged or already in hand, the new $100 million Mote Aquarium being planned for a highly visible site at Benderson Park, just might qualify. Some have already predicted it will be as recognizable as the famed Sydney Opera House.
“Mote SEA will generate significant boost for our regional economy and further support innovative research for the sustainable use and conservation of our oceans, Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium CEO/President Michael Crosby said at a news conference to announce the ground-breaking in September. “But, equally as important, Mote SEA will expand formal STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education to each and every K-12 student in Sarasota and Manatee County public schools.”
There will be no cost to any of the students.
For those who have been following the progress of this facility, those at the press event saw remastered renderings of the proposed building and learned more about its proposed use as an educational facility for all the students of Sarasota and Manatee counties.
The building will include three STEM teaching labs valued at $21 million to serve all 70,000 K-12 students in the Sarasota and Manatee county region.
Manatee County has contributed $5 million to the public-private project. When built, the facility will support 216 jobs and provide more than $2 million in salaries.
As a tourist draw, the 110,000-square foot facility also is expected to have a major impact on tourism.
“Mote SEA will provide an annual economic impact of nearly $28 million to the state of Florida,” said Mike Moran,
