Give me a “R”, give me a “S”, give me a “V”, give me a “P”, what have you got? RSVP. What does it mean? Respond if you please. Why should you do it? It’s the right thing.
RSVP — four simple letters that everyone seems to ignore. You’ll find them on invitations, memos, e mails, letters, answering machines, voice mail, telephone messages, on almost every form of communication. Perhaps that’s the reason people ignore them; they have become too common.
I’m not Emily Post, so this column won’t be about the etiquette, courtesy and good manners of RSVPing, although that is an argument too. From a business standpoint, this is about time-management and customer service. Businesses and organizations waste time making calls to people who should have called them in the first place. Arrangements need to be made well in advance of an event — how many notebooks to order, how much food to prepare, how many tables to reserve. None of that can be managed efficiently without a proper headcount.
And, you don’t want to get me started about people who respond that they will attend and don’t show up. It’s one thing if you’ve paid for the event and want to waste your money, but quite another if you are a guest and are wasting their valuable resources.
Since I’m on my soap box, I hope you don’t mind if I tackle another communication faux pas — unanswered telephone messages. I’m not referring to solicitation calls, but to calls from colleagues in the business community. A Chamber member who moved here and opened a business remarked that business operators in Charlotte County do not return calls. I was surprised when other Committee members agreed, wholeheartedly, that they too have problems with unanswered messages. One individual said he called a business three times to get a quote for a service. Personally, I’d move to the next listing in the Business Directory. Chamber members: a simple solution is to set aside 10 minutes a day to return calls. One of those pink message slips stacking up on your desk could be a new customer.
Of all the chores of modern day communication, responding, yes or no, is the simplest. If you don’t have time, write a yes or no or note on the invitation (request for quote, memo, letter, email…) and ask someone in your office to respond for you.
Responding is not rocket science, it really is a common courtesy. Move over Miss Manners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.