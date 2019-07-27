Staff Report
VENICE — A man was killed after apparently having a zero-turn lawnmower flip over on him while working in Venice and trapping him in about 4 feet of canal water.
Authorities were called at 8:45 a.m. Friday to the Lakes of Capri condominium along Capri Isles Boulevard.
As of late Friday, the next of kin had not been notified. Authorities said the victim was a 34-year-old man who was a part of a landscaping crew.
“Once on scene, firemedics found a zero-turn mower upside-down in a lake at the complex. First responders entered the water and found a male trapped under the mower in approximately 4 feet of water. They attempted CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful and the man was later pronounced deceased at Venice Regional Bayfront Health,” the city of Venice said in a news release.
The investigation said “while operating the mower, the victim got too close to the edge of the lake, where there is an incline, and the mower flipped over on top of him.”
Initially, his co-workers found the mower but believe the driver was out of the water.
Venice Police is investigating the incident as an accidental death by drowning. Venice Fire placed a Hazmat boom to absorb a 15-gallon fuel spill into the water, authorities said.
