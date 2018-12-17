Everyone knows Santa Claus has the starring role in Christmas.
What many don’t realize is the role Mrs. Claus plays in making the magic happen year after year. She is more than a school marm in glasses and apron, taking her turn at feeding livestock while cheering on her man.
It can be said that her role in Christmas is every bit as pivotal as her husband’s. She just doesn’t get the publicity. Leading up to the Christmas Eve launch, she serves countless roles. Who do you think keeps track of the naughty and nice lists? Who makes sure the elves are hard-working, content employees? Who sees to it Santa is well-fed and happy, sincere when he delivers his signature “ho ho, Merry Christmas”?
That would be Mrs. Claus. Once you stop to think about it, she’s more than the woman behind her successful man. She is a full partner in the business of Christmas.
Santa is, after all, a small-businessman, a toy distributor who works a wide territory. Christmas, it turns out, is a mom-and-pop operation. Mrs. Claus is the mom half.
She is ageless and beautiful and wonderful and a pretty good cook. Her Christmas cookies are to-die-for. Her home at the North Pole is a place everyone wants to see. She has made it her family’s refuge.
Mrs. Claus, with Santa and an elf in tow, dropped by the Charlotte State Bank & Trust office in North Port in early December, part of her pre-Christmas tour. She will be making another stop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the bank’s Murdock office, 1100 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
One of the advantages of seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus at the bank is the line is so much shorter than the one at the mall. Photos also are free. Families are welcome to take their own photos or have a bank staff member click it. No appointment is necessary. Treats are provided for the kids.
And it’s all free.
During an interview, Mrs. Claus was no-nonsense but warm. She was funny, and articulate. Actually, she was about what you’d expect of the grandmother of the world’s children. Santa sat beside her, stirring less than a mouse, as she talked. The elf, Cali, stood across from her, smiling. Cali is short for California. Apparently, Santa’s elves are named after familiar places.
She’s 22 in elf years, so she’s on the inexperienced side. She overcomes that with enthusiasm and Christmas spirit.
Speaking of names, Mrs. Claus revealed her first name: Susan. Now we know.
“We love the kids,” she said, adjusting her glasses. “A lot of people bring in their animals, and we love animals too. A lot of older people like to have their picture taken with Santa.
“We look forward to it every year.”
When Santa has a kid on his lap, listening to whispered wishes, Mrs. Claus isn’t just standing around.
“I get the greatest joy out of tugging on his beard and poking his belly when kids are sitting on him,” she confessed.
“A few years ago, one kid was a real skeptic,” Santa interjected. “‘Is that a real beard? Are you wearing stuffing?’”
Yes to the beard, no to the stuffing.
“Beard and belly are quite real,” Mrs. Claus revealed, chuckling.
Between Santa’s yearly Christmas jaunts, Mrs. C is quite busy.
“I make sure the lists are up to date,” she began, ticking off just some of her duties. “I take care of the elves, make sure everybody is doing what they need to be doing. He watches over the reindeer. Basically, he takes care of the animals, I take care of the little people.
“I also keep him well-fed,” she nodded, poking Santa in the belly.
On the Big Night, “I make sure he has everything packed, that he doesn’t forget his gloves or his hat or his coat or the very special misfit toys. We need to make sure they get there.”
She is a detail-oriented woman, for sure.
Christmas Eve was still a few days off, but it was time to go to work at the bank. There were kids to meet, wishes to be heard, details to be filed away until the appropriate time.
Mrs. Claus gathered her brood and nodded. In a blink, they materialized in the lobby. Santa and Mrs. Claus sat side by side.
