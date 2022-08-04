Venice Gardens Water Reclamation Facility

Sarasota County has used some federal rescue funding to pay for improvements to the Venice Gardens Water Reclamation Facility.

 image provided

SARASOTA — It’s almost like finding a pot of gold or winning a mega-lottery, but Sarasota County officials hope the largesse will go a long way toward improving the quality of life in the county.

Recently, the county issued its second annual performance report detailing the county’s use and activities related to the U.S. Treasury award of $84.2 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funding.


Email: barbararichardson 996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments