SWAMI (South West Area Music Industry) and Troll Music joined forces to hold a successful benefit on Nov. 13 to help 5 area musicians/entertainers who experienced major loss from Hurricane Ian. SWAMI director Barbara Wagner DeJong and Billy Day, owner of Troll Music, presented checks to 3 of the 5 recipients at Troll in Venice. Pictured are (l-r) Barbara DeJong, musicians Randy Stephens, Patti Highland, and Rick Duncan, and Billy Day. Donations are accepted through Dec. 6 via: gofund.me/65191b50.
From left, Lions Dan Long, Rocky Rocquin, John Tagye, Lions International Immediate Past President and LCIF Chair Douglas Alexander with Lion President Louise Elleo, and Lions Bob Hoesly and Pamela Brown. (Alexander travels the world representing the Lions Club International Foundation.)
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA WAGNER
Betty the turtle with the Thanksgiving chapeau was named by its owner Barbara Wagner a few years before she learned it was a boy. She has had him for 40 years.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA WAGNER
Lions Club President Louise Elleo serves a member of the community a piece of the 75th Anniversary celebration cake at the farmers market in Venice two weeks ago.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY RICHARD NAMIKAS
Lion Ed Stack, Lion Judy Rocquin and Lion Jan Stack wait to serve some cake to the folks who visited the Venice Lions booth at the farmers market.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY RICHARD NAMIKAS
