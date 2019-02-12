The first thing I noticed about Murdock Stones Etc. was how neat and clean the place is. You know when you visit a place that sells stone in all types and sizes, you might expect to see a mess.
But everything is neat as a pin, and it’s easy to find what you’re looking for. When you think about arranging rocks and pebbles around in a yard, you really can appreciate the care and upkeep that goes in to the presentation at Murdock Stones.
There are two locations, one at 590 Prineville St., Port Charlotte, just off Veterans Boulevard, and the other across the Myakka River in the Englewood area at 7621 Sawyer Circle in South Gulf Cove.
The Englewood location is where I talked to Brian McVety, who is general manager of both. He told me that when he came to run the two, he was in Toledo, Ohio, and his friends all asked, “Have you got rocks in your head?” He thought, “That is exactly what I have, and I am going to Englewood, Florida, and pursue my dream.”
The Port Charlotte property has been here since 1995, and the Englewood property opened in 2005. The lot features more than 25 types of rock in all shapes and sizes, from tiny pebbles to rocks the size of a fist, all the way up to boulders weighing a ton and even more. Some of their smaller rocks look like black salt and pepper. They have red lava, brown or tan river rock, pure beach, tumbled glass, slate chips and specialty slate. Their selection also includes Kewanee River Skippers, Mexican beach pebbles, Santorini rock from Greece, Rosso pebbles, Firelite and rip rap. The Greek import is very popular because it has many flat sides for different decorations.
They carry such an assortment that a landscaper drove all the way from Vero Beach to buy the perfect rock for a complex he was landscaping. It’s nothing, however, for people all over Southwest Florida to make the trip to get that special stone.
Rocks are Murdock Stone Etc.’s mainstay, but they offer so much more. (That’s why they have Etc. in their name) One thing is dirt, and boy do they have plenty of that if you need it. To give you some idea of how much dirt you might need, a cubic yard weighs about a ton. They have delivered as much as nine cubic yards of dirt to one person. I know not many people need that much dirt, but they have it if you do!
They also have hard-to-find railroad ties, and they even have sod at very competitive prices.
Stepping stones? Yep, in all sizes from square to rectangle, round and ones shaped like a tree trunk. Their lawn statues feature one of the biggest selections I have ever seen. This place is like a shopping center for your yard.
The Englewood phone number for Murdock Stones Etc. is 941-698-9769, and the Port Charlotte location is 941-629-6651. But before you go or call, I would recommend you take a peek at www.murdockstonesetc.com to give you a head start on the different colors, sizes, and textures that are available for your selection.
Brian wanted me to mention that he thinks they have the world’s largest post office box out front of their yard. The box is six feet long and four feet high. When you see it, you can be the judge!
