ST. PETERSBURG, FL – The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg (MFA) is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition, "Borrow and Steal: Appropriation from the Collection."

The exhibition traces the lineage of appropriation art—the unsanctioned use of imagery—that has been strategically employed in the hopes of destabilizing or rearranging power structures. The art of appropriating, literally “taking,” allows an artist to harness the power of established imagery, drawing attention to important issues.


