SARASOTA — Sarasota Music Club’s 90th anniversary celebration has been postponed and its fall concerts have been cancelled, due to health and safety concerns as the pandemic continues.
Founded in 1930, Sarasota Music Club promotes music performance and education and is part of the Florida and National Federation of Music Clubs.
Since 2015, the local club has partnered with Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota to offer music scholarships to area high school students.
For more information on the Sarasota Music Club, its programs and music scholarships, visit sarasotamusicclub.org or contact Susan Hicks, communications director, at 941-925-3602.
The Sarasota Music Club was founded in 1930 to promote music appreciation, study and performance. It is a member of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. Scholarship funds for this 501©(3) tax exempt organization are managed by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
