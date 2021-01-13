Each year Venice Musicale awards thousands of dollars in scholarships to area youth to support summer music camp, private lessons, or, for college-bound high school seniors, first-year college performance studies.
Venice Musicale scholarship applications are now available at venicemusicale.org.
To be eligible, students must be in kindergarten through 12th grade, live or attend school in the area bounded by and inclusive of Osprey to the north and Charlotte County to the south.
The application deadline is Feb.11.
Students chosen to audition will perform for a panel of professional judges on March 27. The audition process is developmental and rigorous, focused on performance. Awards as high as $2,500 have been awarded in past years.
Venice Musicale is a longstanding community organization devoted to cultivating music appreciation and investing in the next generation of aspiring musicians.
As a 501©(3) organization, scholarship funds are raised primarily through donations.
For additional information, see venicemusicale.org or email scholarship@venicemusicale.org.
