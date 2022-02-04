ENGLEWOOD — Scotland's Loch Ness has its legendary monster Nessie.
But does Manasota Key have its "Manny," a mysterious creature swimming offshore?
In 2019, Sue Peloso and her husband, Al, and were enjoying a spring day on Manasota Key's Gulf beach when they spotted a strange log-shaped creature swimming along offshore in an undulating, serpentine motion.
"We all stood up," said Sue, who video recorded it on her smartphone. "It was so different from manatees."
The Pelosos are no strangers to Manasota Key and have been wintering on the barrier island for more than 13 years. They've seen more than one manatee swimming in the Gulf or Lemon Bay. The creature lacked a dorsal fin like the dolphins that cavort off the beaches.
Three years later, Holly Curran, whose mother lives on Manasota Key, also reported a similar sighting about a 7-foot long creature, dipping above and below the surface, about 30 feet offshore. Like the Pelosos, Curran is no newcomer and has visited her mother on Manasota Key for 24 years.
She's seen manatees. She's seen dolphins.
It was unlike any dolphin or manatee or shark she's seen in the Gulf. The marine creature would swim and then go down under a little bit and then back up again.
So what is it? A large snake, like a wayward Burmese python or seabound boa constrictor? A large eel? Or just a frolicking manatee?
"An interesting observation," Bill Dunson noted.
He's a biologist and professor emeritus of Penn State University who devotes his time and talents to the Lemon Bay Conservancy.
His best guess was it was a manatee.
"Just remember that from a distant side view, you see only the dark part of the body that is emergent or out of the water," Dunson. "Reflection from the water surface hides the bulk of the body."
However, Dunson did not completely dismiss the possibility of some strange and mysterious creature emerging from the Gulf.
"My conclusion is that you write this off as impossible to determine but keep an eye out for any future occurrences and try to get a better and longer video/photo," he suggested. "So we will mark this as a 'USO' — an unidentified swimming object. After many years of observations the Loch Ness Monster remains unidentified and unverified — so too shall the 'Manasota Key monster' remain a mystery."
Cryptozoology
Dunson also cited how cryptozology researchers delve into the fantastic and unexpected, such as Bernard Heuvelmans, author of "On the Track of Unknown Animals" and a cryptozological champion.
"Many people seem to want to believe that there are unknown and fantastic critters out there waiting to be discovered," Dunson suggested. "There are, of course, numerous undescribed species on the planet but most would not be considered that unusual — only genetically different."
In fact, some long-lost extinct species have been rediscovered.
In 1938, a South African museum curator, sorting through the local fishermen's daily catch and looking for unusual creatures, spotted a coelacanth, an ancient fish thought to be extinct for millions of years and known only through fossils, a Live Science article on crptozoological species reported.
And in 2003, on the Indonesian island of Flores, local folk tales told of a mysterious race of little people called the "Ebu Gogo." The Hobbit-sized humans were believe to abduct children and spoke in murmurs.
Scientists, however, began to take the myths more seriously, Live Science reported. The remains of a new humanoid species, dubbed Homo floresiensis, was discovered in caves on the island. Fossil dating suggests they may have lived alongside modern humans as recently as 12,000 years ago.
Whether "Manasota Manny" makes the cryptozological list of species will have to be determined.
Or not.
