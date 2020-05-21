With the demand for skilled trade workers growing nationwide, you may be looking to launch your career, change professional paths, or hone current skills.
As you go about the process, consider these few myths and facts about landing a skilled trade job:
• Myth: It will be hard to find training in my local area.
• Fact: There are numerous free resources available to connect you with local training opportunities. Veterans and their spouses for example, can seek career assistance from organizations such as amvets.org. In the case of the HVACR industry, locating training organizations in your zip code is as simple as visiting natex.org, which provides online services to English and Spanish speakers, as well as certification and recertification.
• Myth: All training programs are pretty much the same.
• Fact: Not all certification programs offer the same quality education, nor are they associated with the same breadth of job opportunities. Those in the HVACR industry, for example, can set themselves apart by getting North American Technician Excellence (NATE) training.
“Not only do contractors prefer working with NATE-certified technicians, consumers look for this certification as well because it ensures that a knowledgeable, well-trained and highly experienced technician will service their home heating or cooling system,” says Anthony Spagnoli, NATE’s director of training and education.
• Myth: Skilled trade careers don’t offer room for growth.
• Fact: Skilled trade careers are in especially high demand today, offering long-term job security, a good living and room for advancement. To learn more about existing growth opportunities, tune into the podcast “Blue is the New White.” Available for download on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, this is also a good resource for those seeking to get their foot in the door.
• Myth: Career support will be hard to come by once I receive my certification.
• Fact: Connecting with a seasoned professional who can act as your mentor is a great way to build relationships, network and learn as you go. This is especially important for those who have traditionally been underrepresented in a given industry. You can find mentors on-the-job, at industry events and through online resources such as Women in HVACR, which among its initiatives, connects young women in the industry with mentors. Visit womeninhvacr.org/mentorship to learn more.
