ENGLEWOOD — Tyler Bahnsen chuckles every time a customer is shocked when they find small bags of snacks for a quarter or a cut of meat around half price at the Sunflower Discount Market.
Bahnsen is the manager of the market which opened two years ago at 431 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
According to the Consumer Price Index, food prices increased 10.4% for the 12 months ending June 2022. From flour, milk and eggs to chicken and pork, customers are paying more today for these items than last year.
Last week, egg prices surged locally to $7.99, and about $11.57 for a pound of bacon at many grocery stores.
Bahnsen said he’s seeing lots of new faces at the grocery liquidation store. Others, he said, know something is different at the Sunflower Market.
The store is able to get some name-brand products like big-box chains, however, the inventory changes weekly.
On a recent day, Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice is $1.99 at Sunflower. It’s $4.29 at other local stores. Also at the store, eggs are $2.99, and a 13-ounce box of Fruity Pebbles cereal is $1.99. A five-pound bag of chicken wings are $8.99. Funfetti Oreo brownies or chocolate cake boxes are three for $1, and a bag of Bamba peanut butter puffs are a quarter.
“That’s the fun part for our customers,” he said. “We have some items that are constant like eggs, frozen pizza, snacks, etc., but they may not be the same brand every week. We tell customers if you see something you like, buy it, buy a few of them — because when they are all out. We may not get the exact brand in stock. We will have something else. It’s always worth checking out.”
Bahnsen said the store also sells hygiene items including baby and adult diapers, vitamins, beauty supplies. Currently, nail polish is 50 cents each for all colors, including glitter-filled ones. Citrus Manuka Gummies vitamins are 99 cents a bottle.
The store carries lines of organic, Keto diet, plant-based foods, gluten free and lines of grass-fed products for customers. They have a produce section, and a small beer and wine selection.
“I’m so grateful to have this store,” said Marietta Johnstone who was shopping for meat products at Sunflower recently. “When you are on a fixed income and prices are so high for gas and other necessities, this store is a blessing.”
Shoppers bring their own bags or use store boxes to load their groceries. This helps the store save money and pass it along to customers.
“Our prices for many items are half-price off compared to prices at other bigger stores,” Bahnsen said. “I think that’s why we see people from Port Charlotte, North Port and Venice shop here. We know times are tough. We do our best to help people save money. I think that’s why we have a lot of regular loyal customers.”
Lisa Crawford, store co-owner, said Sunflower is a “Fresh Access Bucks retailer,” which helps customers save money.
“We are one of only a handful in the state,” she said. “That means that customers who are shopping for groceries with their EBT (food stamp) card can get a matching amount of free produce up to $10 per transaction. This is a Feeding Florida initiative and helps a lot of people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.