Sixth-graders from Darin Rack, Evonna Altman and Jennifer Trainor’s social studies/history classes at DeSoto Middle School had a fun morning with Jassen Cullimore and a few players with the Tampa Bay Lightning Street Team.
Principal Ron Hirst invited Cullimore, a defenseman with the 2004 Stanley Cup winning team, to help the kids learn about street hockey. He brought with him a few players with the Street Team, an outreach program to teach a new sport to the kids who may not have the chance to learn such a thing, especially in warm Florida sunshine. The kids played in an area like a rink with two goaltenders, seemingly having a lot of fun. Melissa Romero scored a goal and I decided she needed to have her picture taken … so I did!
Adrianna Silva also scored a goal and wished to have her photo taken to school on Monday morning. I had to chuckle at that request.
Principal Ron enjoyed watching the kids and indicated that he is looking forward to more such events. Jassen told the students that each would receive a street hockey stick and ball. How exciting for them! I was excited myself because I had watched that 2004 Stanley Cup game on a big screen with my friend from Toronto, Canada. Coming from Boston, I’ve watched a few Stanley Cup games. I love the Bruins.
I was really excited to meet Jassen ... and hopefully one of the kids had a parent/grandparent at that 2004 game. It may help the youngsters appreciate their street hockey sticks a little more. Oh … Jassen gave me a stick too. Nana was happy!
