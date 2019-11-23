Human rights awardee

Nancy Vanderwall holds the human rights award she received on Nov. 1.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY BRENDA BRADLEY

Nancy Vanderwall, of Grace United Methodist Church, was presented with the Church Women United Human Rights Award on Friday, Nov. 1.

This national award is given to individuals who are consistent in their high regard for the dignity of others and have been working in the field of human rights.

Vanderwall was recognized for her dedication to create awareness, improve working conditions, and ensure humane wages for Florida’s farmworkers.

The World Community Day Celebration was held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with 60 women in attendance.

