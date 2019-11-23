Nancy Vanderwall, of Grace United Methodist Church, was presented with the Church Women United Human Rights Award on Friday, Nov. 1.
This national award is given to individuals who are consistent in their high regard for the dignity of others and have been working in the field of human rights.
Vanderwall was recognized for her dedication to create awareness, improve working conditions, and ensure humane wages for Florida’s farmworkers.
The World Community Day Celebration was held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with 60 women in attendance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.