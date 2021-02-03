Although Jakobe “Kobe” Washington hasn’t been matched with a bone marrow partner, a day in his honor — National Kobe Day — could change the odds against him.
Besides battling T-Lymphoblastic leukemia, Kobe faces another challenge. The odds of an African American finding a match are 23% compared with 77% for Caucasians, 57% for Native Americans; 46% for Hispanics and 41% for Asians.
Debiann McIntosh, with the Be The Match Registry, has been leading Kobe’s campaign.
While results are still pending from two previous match events, McIntosh has met with groups nationwide, including college fraternities and sororities. They decided to dedicate a national match event to bring out more people who could possibly save Kobe’s life — or the life of someone else needing a bone marrow transplant.
It is hoped that National Kobe Day — set for Feb. 13 — will bring out people who would have their cheeks swabbed and be added to the National Marrow Donor Program.
Events will be held in California, Texas, New York, Louisiana, along with Chicago and Tampa, to find donors for Kobe and others.
In Tampa, the match event will extend over two days — Feb. 12-13.
It takes about six weeks to get the results of a match event. Kobe’s first drive-through cheek swab event was held Dec. 24 at Charlotte Sports Park. More than 400 added their names to the registry that day.
The second event, held Jan. 16 in Oldsmar, was not so successful, said Imeria Price, Kobe’s mother.
She said just 30 people showed up.
She and Kobe’s father, Jordan Washington, have been traveling back and forth from their home in Charlotte County to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, where Kobe is undergoing chemotherapy.
Kobe was home for Christmas but is now back in All Children’s for a 60-day regimen. If there are no health setbacks, his parents would take him home after about 30 days for a break, before bringing him back to finish his treatment.
Imeria said a group of volunteers will distribute flyers throughout Tampa in hopes of getting a large turnout in February.
The Be The Match Registry, a community of donors, volunteers, health care professionals and researchers, holds drive-through cheek swab events to get more people put on the registry.
Donors must be 18 or older; the ideal age range is 18 to 44, but they can be older.
Anyone wanting to get their cheek swabbed would not have to pay; costs are covered by the registry.
The process is simple for those who are found to be a match and decide to become a donor. The donor would receive one shot a day for five days, in a local lab.
The shots would multiply the donor’s stem cells. After the five days, the donor would give blood, also at a local facility. The donor’s blood would be returned, but the stem cells would be extracted.
Since human bodies naturally make more stem cells, the donor’s supply would be replenished, McIntosh explained.
To learn more about Kobe, visit bit.ly/3pa468z or https://bit.ly/3r8jXq5.
