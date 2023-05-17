ARW Officer: Aerial Reconnaissance Weather Officer
AFOS: Automation of Field Operations and Services
ASOS: Automated Surface Observing Systems
AST: Atlantic Standard Time (EST + 1 or same as EDT)
AWIPS: Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System
AOC: Army Operations Center, Pentagon
ARC: American Red Cross
ARES: Amateur Radio Emergency Services
ARRL: American Radio Relay League
CARCAH: Chief, Aerial Reconnaissance Coordination, All Hurricanes
CDT: Central Daylight Time
CONUS: Continental United States
CP: Continental Polar (dry [continental] and cold [polar] airmass)
CST: Central Standard Time
DAE: Disaster Assistance Employee
DAC: Disaster Application Center
DCO: Defense Coordinating Officer
DFO: Disaster Field Office
DOC: Department of Commerce
EAS: Emergency Alert System
EBS: Emergency Broadcast System
EDT: Eastern Daylight Time
EICC: Emergency Information and Coordination Center (FEMA)
EMS: Emergency Medical Services
EMWIN: Emergency Manager’s Weather Information Center
EOC: Emergency Operations Center
EOP: Emergency Operations Plan
ERT: Emergency Response Team (FEMA)
ERT-A: Advance Element of the Emergency Response Team (FEMA)
ESF: Emergency Support Function
EST: Emergency Support Team (FEMA) / Eastern Standard Time
FAST: Field Assessment Team
FCO: Federal Coordinating Officer (FEMA)
FEMA: Federal Emergency Management Agency
FRP: Federal Response Plan
GFDL: Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (a location and a computer model)
GFS: Global Forecasting System
GMT: Greenwich Mean Time
GOES: Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite
HES: Hurricane Evacuation Study
HF: High Frequency
ICS: Incident Command System
IT: Information Technology Directorate (FEMA)
ITCZ: Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone
JIC: Joint Information Center
KM: Kilometers
KT: Knots (nautical miles per hour 1 KT = 1.15 mph)
LGE: Logistic Growth Equation (modified SHIPS)
LLCC: Low Level Cloud Center
M: Statute Mile
MB: Millibars
MEOW: Maximum Envelope of Water or Maximum Envelope of Winds
MERS: Mobile Emergency Response Support (FEMA)
MPH: Miles Per Hour
MOC: MERS Operations Center (FEMA)
MRF: Medium Range Forecast (NCEP)
M/S: Meters Per Second
MT: Mitigation Directorate (FEMA)
NAM: North American Mesoscale model
NASA: National Aeronautics and Space Administration
NAWAS: National Warning System
NDMS: National Disaster Medical System
NECC: National Emergency Coordination Center (FEMA)
NEXRAD: Next Generation of Radar
NHC: National Hurricane Center
NM: Nautical Mile
NPSC: National Process Serving Center (FEMA)
NTC: National Teleregistration Center (FEMA)
NOAA: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NOGAPS: Naval Operational Global Atmospheric Prediction System
NVOAD: National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
NWS: National Weather Service
NWSFO: National Weather Service Forecasting Office
OSC: On-Scene Coordinator
OS: Operations Support Directorate (FEMA)
PIO: Public Information Officer
PT: Preparedness, Training and Exercises Directorate (FEMA)
PUP: Principle User Processor
RACES: Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service
RADAR: Radio Detection and Ranging
RD: Regional Director
REACT: Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team
ROC: Regional Operations Center
RR: Response and Recovery Directorate (FEMA)
SCO: State Coordinating Officer
SFMR: Stepped Frequency Microwave Radiometer
SHIFOR: Statistical Hurricane Intensity FORecast
SHIPS: Statistical Hurricane Intensity Prediction Scheme
SITREP: Situation Report
SLOSH: Sea, Lake, and Overland Surges for Hurricanes
SOP: Standard Operating Procedure
TD: Tropical Depression
TS: Tropical Storm
TAFB: Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch (at NHC)
TSB: Technical Support Branch (at NHC)
UKMET: United Kingdom Office of Meteorology (a place and a computer model)
USACE: United States Army Corps of Engineers
USAF: United States Air Force
USCG: United States Coast Guard
USGS: United States Geological Survey
USN: United States Navy
USAR: Urban Search and Rescue
UTC: Universal Time Coordinated
VT: Valid Time
WFO: Weather Forecast Office
WRF: Weather Research and Forecasting model
Z: Zulu Time (same as UTC)
— The National Hurricane Center
