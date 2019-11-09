The Associated Press
Virginia mother gets 20 years in starvation death of her son
HOPEWELL, Va. — The mother of a Virginia boy who died from severe starvation and neglect has been ordered to spend 20 years in prison.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday reported 38-year-old Amy FaJohn was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with half of that time suspended, on her second-degree murder conviction.
Thirteen-year-old Jalen Goldsborough was found dead last year. He had sores, sunken eyes and weighed 24 pounds (11 kilograms). A police detective testified FaJohn told him she started limiting her son’s food intake in December 2017.
Prosecutors say Goldsborough was disabled after his father physically abused him as an infant. Charles Byron Goldsborough II is serving time for shaking his son so violently it caused blindness and brain injuries.
FaJohn’s live-in boyfriend, Anthony Saunders, was sentenced to five years in prison.
10 hospitalized from Oklahoma facility after flu shot mix-up
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ten people at an Oklahoma care facility for people with intellectual disabilities were hospitalized after they were apparently accidentally injected with what’s believed to be insulin rather than flu shots, authorities said.
Emergency responders were called Wednesday afternoon to the Jacquelyn House in Bartlesville, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Tulsa, on a report of an unresponsive person and found “multiple unresponsive people,” Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said.
The facility had contracted with an experienced pharmacist to administer the influenza vaccine, Roles said, but all received injections of what’s believed to be insulin instead. Roles said the pharmacist is cooperating with police but that investigators believe it was an accident.
The eight residents and two staff members were taken to a Bartlesville hospital, and officials said that all have either been released or will be soon.
Ben & Jerry’s sued over ‘happy cow’ characterization
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ben & Jerry’s is facing a lawsuit accusing the ice cream maker and its parent company of false advertising by saying the milk and cream in its products comes from “happy cows.”
In a complaint filed Oct. 29 in federal court in Burlington, Vermont, where Ben & Jerry’s was founded, environmental advocate James Ehlers said that many of the farms that produce the milk and cream are factory-style, mass production dairy operations and only some are part of the company’s “Caring Dairy” program.
The complaint by Ehlers, a former gubernatorial candidate, accuses Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever of violating the Vermont consumer protection act, breach of express warranty and unjust enrichment.
It says Unilever has breached the trust of consumers who are at risk of “real and immediate threat of repeated injury, including purchasing deceptively labeled and packaged products sold at prices above their true market value.”
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
Much of US braces for record lows
CHICAGO — Air from Siberia — yes, Siberia — is heading toward a huge chunk of the United States and it could set record-low temperatures from Texas to New England.
National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Donofrio said Saturday that the weather service’s National Digital Forecast Database indicates that some 200 records might fall between Monday and Wednesday. For example, the Tuesday expected high of 23 degrees (-5 Celsius) at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport would be a full 5 degrees (3 degrees Celsius) lower than the record-low set in 1995, he said.
The cold front is expected to move through the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains on Sunday and then continue southward and eastward on Monday and Tuesday, sending temperatures plunging below freezing all the way south to the Gulf Coast. It will bring January-like temperatures to some locations that are as much as 30 degrees (17 degrees Celsius) colder than normal for this time of year.
Donofrio said the leading edge of the system will bring some snow this weekend and on Monday, which is Veterans Day. Although the snow is expected to taper off on Monday, temperatures are forecast to keep falling.
