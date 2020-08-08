The Navy Office of Community Outreach travels the globe to collect Sailors photos and distribute them to their hometown media.
The accompanying photo, taken in the Pacific, shows Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Derek Bilobram, from Sarasota, Fla. (right) and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Benjamin Williams, from Murfreesboro, Tenn., manning a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93).
Chung-Hoon is underway in the Pacific conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)
