Dawn and Donnie Stephens attended last year’s Lemon Bay High’s Project Graduation to represent their son, the late Spencer Stephens, and were surprised to find a tribute to him there. The Stephenses started the nonprofit, Spread Spencer’s Sparkle, which will sponsor the first-ever concert at the soon-to-be-reopened Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street in Englewood.
Dawn and Donnie Stephens attended last year’s Lemon Bay High’s Project Graduation to represent their son, the late Spencer Stephens, and were surprised to find a tribute to him there. The Stephenses started the nonprofit, Spread Spencer’s Sparkle, which will sponsor the first-ever concert at the soon-to-be-reopened Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street in Englewood.
SUN FILE PHOTO
John Munn
Nearly Diamond will perform May 21 at the newly refurbished Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — In 1969, long, long before Spenser Stephens was born, Neil Diamond sang “Sweet Caroline” to audiences across America.
Now, Spenser’s parents, Dawn and Donnie, are sponsoring the first concert, the Nearly Diamond Experience, at the soon-to-be newly opened Pioneer Plaza along Dearborn Street Saturday.
They say they know Spenser would have loved it. The 18-year-old Lemon Bay High School graduate and 2019 homecoming king died in 2020 after a vehicle-related crash on Interstate 75. His family launched a nonprofit, Spread Spencer’s Sparkle, to share his passion about sharing God’s word, being true to yourself and sharing kindness.
Spreading kindness is exactly what Dawn Stephens plans to do at the free community event at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
“We really thought a free concert would be great for Englewood,” she said. “We don’t have a whole lot of that here. Wouldn’t it be nice to have the band shell used every night? On Thursdays there could be something like open mic, karaoke on Friday nights and concerts on the weekend.”
Stephens said she partnered up with Englewood musician John Munn who presented the idea of having a music show as soon as the plaza was open, she said.
“In order to get rent the pavilion you have to be a nonprofit. Both of my kids and Donnie and I were in the band. We love going to the gazebo in Venice to watch free concerts,” she said.
Members of the community offered support.
Sponsors paid for the entertainer. Joe Maxx Coffee will be selling coffee pours, fine desserts and beverages. Dickie’s Pizza owner Richard Jean of Suncoast Central Realty and Property Management on Dearborn Street, will be selling pizza slices.
While it’s not a fundraiser, the Stephenses will have a table with shirts and information about Spread Spencer’s Sparkle, the event sponsor. The couple recently gave scholarships in Spenser’s memory to three Lemon Bay High School seniors.
“I hope the concert is the first of many free events we can give to the community,” Dawn Stephens said. “I’m very much about community. I’m looking forward to it.”
No outside food or drinks are allowed at the event, which starts at 7 p.m. May 21. Participants can bring chairs and a blanket to listen to the two-hour concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.