Neil Xirconia honors Neil Diamond

Neil Zirconia, a Neil Diamond tribute entertainer will perform at the next Edison and Ford Winter Estates' Rhythm on the River celebration Friday, Feb. 17.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY EDISON-FORD WINTER ESTATES

Zirconia, dubbed the ultimate "Faux Diamond," will perform Neil Diamond hits on the historic Ford lawn along the Caloosahatchee River. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.


