FORT MYERS, Fla. - On Friday, Febr. 17, Neil Zirconia, a Neil Diamond tribute entertainer, will perform at the next Edison and Ford Winter Estates' Rhythm on the River celebration.
Zirconia, dubbed the ultimate "Faux Diamond," will perform Neil Diamond hits on the historic Ford lawn along the Caloosahatchee River. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.
Zirconia sings many of Diamond's greatest hits that fans enjoy. With his stage presence and unique baritone voice, Zirconia looks and sounds like Diamond. In addition to singing and dancing, guests can take in a beautiful river view and possibly see a spectacular sunset.
Light refreshments will be available for purchase. Ticket holders should bring a folding chair and a sweater or blanket if the weather is chilly. No coolers are permitted. Free parking is available in the main Edison Ford parking lot at 2350 McGregor Boulevard.
Concert tickets purchased in advance are $20 for Edison Ford members and $25 for non-members and may be reserved online at EdisonFord.org or at the ticket counter at Edison and Ford Winter Estates. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $30 (both members and non-members).
A VIP seating area may be reserved by the table for $225. Each table holds up to five people. The ticket price includes admission to the concert and use of a table and chairs.
Edison and Ford Winter Estates is the internationally known winter home site of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford. More than 220,000 visitors walk through the location each year from all around the globe. The organization has received many awards, including the National Stewardship Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the National Garden Clubs’ Historic Preservation Award. The property is an official project of “Save America’s Treasures," a Florida Historic Landmark and a National Register Historic Site. The Edison Botanic Laboratory is a National Historic Chemical Landmark. The site is open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and until 9 p.m. during the month of December for Holiday Nights.
We're located at:
2350 McGregor Blvd.
Fort Myers, FL 33901
