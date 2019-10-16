Decades television network will honor legendary writer, director and actor Carl Reiner with an extended weekend binge of films, TV series and interviews from his expansive 70-year career.
Starting at noon, Nov. 2, the Decades Weekend Binge will begin with the rarely-seen film “Skokie” (1981) and culminate with 97 back-to-back episodes of Reiner’s most celebrated primetime TV series, “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” featuring 10 special episodes personally selected by Reiner, who celebrated his 97th birthday earlier this year.
At 10 p.m., Nov. 4, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” join the Decades weekday lineup.
Born in the Bronx borough of New York, Reiner appeared in several Broadway musicals including “Inside U.S.A.” and “Call Me Mister” before he was cast in the variety show “Your Show of Shows” in 1950. Throughout the series’ four-year run, Reiner honed his writing chops alongside fellow comedy writers Mel Brooks and Neil Simon, and went on to write for the variety TV series “Caesar’s Hour” and “The Dinah Shore Chevy Show.”
In 1960, Reiner and Brooks began appearing as a comedy duo on “The Steve Allen Show,” where they performed the iconic sketch “The 2,000 Year Old Man” for the first time. The duo expanded the popular sketch into a 1975 animated television special and a series of five comedy albums, the last of which earned a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Comedy Album in 1999.
In 1959, Reiner developed a television pilot, “Head of the House,” where he was set to star as a suburban family man who worked in show business. The pilot was ultimately rejected, but producer Sheldon Leonard decided to rework the show, famously telling Reiner, “We’ll get a better actor to play you.” That “better” actor would turn out to be Dick Van Dyke, who was then starring in the Broadway musical “Bye Bye Birdie,” for which he won a Tony Award in 1961.
The Dick Van Dyke Show is considered by fans and critics alike to be one of the best sitcoms in television history, as the series earned 25 Primetime Emmy nominations and won 15 Primetime Emmy Awards during its five seasons (1961-1966). Over 158 half-hour episodes, the series followed the work and home life of Rob Petrie (Dick Van Dyke), head writer for the fictional comedy/variety series “The Alan Brady Show,” starring Alan Brady (Carl Reiner), with plots inspired by Reiner’s real-life experiences as a comedy writer. Mary Tyler Moore portrayed Rob’s wife, Laura Petrie, and earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance. While “The Dick Van Dyke Show” featured the same physical, slapstick style of earlier sitcoms, it was the first to showcase the work life of its lead character, paving the way for shows like “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “MASH” and others. In 2002, the series ranked 13 on TV Guide’s “50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time” and in 2013, it ranked No. 20 on their list of the “60 Best Series.”
Following the landmark success of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” Reiner went on to write and direct feature films, including the cult classic “Where’s Poppa?” (1970), “Oh, God!” (1977) starring George Burns and “The Jerk” (1979), starring Steve Martin. Throughout his expansive 70-year career, Reiner has continued to appear in television series and films including “House M.D.,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “Parks and Recreation” and the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise. Reiner is also an accomplished author, having published nearly 20 books, including memoirs “My Anecdotal Life: A Memoir” (2003),”I Remember Me” (2012), “I Just Remembered” (2014) and “What I Forgot to Remember” (2015).
On Nov. 21, The Paley Center for Media will present Reiner with the Paley Honors Award for his enduring impact on television comedy.
Starting Nov. 4, “The Dick Van Dyke Show” will air weekdays from 10 p.m. to 11p.m. on Decades. See the Decades network schedule at decades.com.
