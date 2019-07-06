Staff Report
The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s Board of Directors recently elected Judith Bell as board member emeritus and Cyndi Miller as a new board member.
Bell served as Neuro Challenge’s first executive director from 2012-16, guiding the organization in its formative years. She is a nonprofit executive and consultant.
Miller is a vice president at 1st Source Bank. She will serve a three-year term.
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
