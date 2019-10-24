If you’re one of our returning wintertime residents, the first thing you do, even before you unpack, is figure out dinner.
You’ll want to know about changes at your favorite restaurants, new choices that popped up over the summer and new places that will likely open while you’re here.
NORTH PORT
Il Primo Pizza & Wings: This Naples family business recognizes there’s no shortage of pizza in North Port. But given the city’s growth and the boom that is West Villages, it only made sense to open its 12th store in the former Uncle Maddio’s space next to Kay Jewelers and Chipotle Mexican Grill. No chain, it’s the newest pizzeria in a 36-year-old, Naples-based family business that does a simple menu of crispy New York-style pizza and wings “the right way.” Il Primo Pizza & Wings ($-$$), 941-888-2963, 16979 Tamiami Trail, is open Sunday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m.
McDonald’s: this fast-food giant has been showing off its “Experience of the Future” redesigns, and North Port’s Tamiami Trail location is no exception. Stop by to check out its eye-popping double drive-thru, landscaping, locally themed murals, digital ordering kiosks, redesigned counters and private seating areas, expanded McCafé counter and display case, and the SAM Wall, which separates and hides the kitchen from the front counter. McDonald’s ($), 941-200-2540, 14805 Tamiami Trail, is open Saturday to Wednesday 5:30 a.m. to midnight, Thursday and Friday to 1 a.m.
Michelangelo’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant: changed ownership this year, from a Sicilian family with several Italian restaurants to owners for whom Michelangelo’s is their sole focus for new décor and a perfected menu. Within months of reopening, the new hands nabbed a North Port Sun Readers’ Choice first-place award for best Italian restaurant and second for pizza in a market piled high with pies. Michelangelo’s ($-$$), 941-426-0044, 1091 S. Toledo Blade Boulevard (Publix Plaza), is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m.
Waffle House: that shoebox-shaped, 24-7-365 icon of Americana is all set to sate wee-hours munchies in North Port. It’s currently under construction beside the new Taco Bell at S. Sumter and City Center boulevards. (Oh yeah, there’s a new Taco Bell in town, too.)
Englewood near you
Libby’s Sports Bar & Grill: This restaurant created is a whole new identity for Lemon Bay Shopping Center’s former Norma Jean’s. With the mall now co-owned by Englewood natives Scott Libertore and Bob Wright, a food revolution is under way at the hands of Libby’s co-owners Libertore, wife Sara and Chef Caroline Wright. Libby’s ($-$$), 941-460-8860, 1859 Englewood Road (Lemon Bay Shopping Center), is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
West Villages
Yes, West Villages, you will soon have restaurants of your very own.
Bocca Lupo Coal-Fired Grill ($): this will be the second location in North Port, with the original restaurant located in Port Charlotte. The 4,500-square-foot restaurant is under construction in an outbuilding of the new, Publix-anchored West Villages Marketplace near CoolToday Park. Co-owner David Valentino said, “We’d identified that area quite a while ago, as it was experiencing explosive growth.”
In fact, three other eateries have also signed leases there — so far, China 1, a Thai/Japanese restaurant and Dunkin’.
Tomahawk Tiki Bar at CoolToday Park: features a pub menu and full bar in a comfortable stadium atmosphere. Tomahawk Tiki Bar ($-$$), 941-413-5000, 18800 South West Villages Parkway, is open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with $12 all-you-can-eat Tuesday taco bar and Wednesday wings from 4 to 7 p.m., happy hour every day until 4 p.m. and live music every Friday and Saturday.
Venice and vicinity
Baci Pizza & Ristorante: owner Frank Garofalo and wife Maria first moved their Brooklyn-style pizza to Naples in 2014, nailing TripAdvisor’s top-rated pizza every year since. This August, the Garofalos found another sweet spot in Venice—red-checkered tablecloths, marble counter and all. Baci serves homemade entrees, garlic knots, gigantic arancini (rice balls) and multiple gourmet pizzas by the slice. Baci ($-$$), 941-451-8362, 765 U.S. Highway 41 Bypass South (across from Brick Yard Plaza), Venice, is open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m.
Bud’s Restaurant: 27-year-old Chris Taranto is the new owner of this Venice breakfast institution and he has brought it back to life with his passion for home-style cooking. He now takes credit cards and is open for lunch as well as breakfast, offering a beefed-up burger list, daily specials, soup of the day including gumbo and live-jazz brunch with a New Orleans flair. Bud’s ($), 941-485-6092, 789 U.S. Highway 41 Bypass South, is open Monday to Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday from 7:30 a.m.
Clever Monkey Craft Grill & Bar : this is another transformed former Norma Jean’s. The locally establishment is jazzing up Osprey with daily specials, Tuesday Trivia nights, live music and a creative menu that’s clever enough to include craft burgers such as the Spinach Brie Burger and the Impossible Burger, pork belly BLT (PBLT), and the Holy Grail prime rib sandwich. Clever Monkey ($-$$), 941-786-1834, 1272 Tamiami Trail, Osprey, is open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Irma’s Tacos, Craft Beer and Tequila Bar: During Hurricane Irma, South Venice’s Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen for one day became “Irma’s Taco Bar,” a community haven that plated over 500 tacos for a grateful public. Owner Tommy Villani recently announced a spinoff concept that will feature his favorite cocktail and tips of the hat to the popup hurricane taco shop. The forthcoming bar, in a 2,000-square-foot Venice space (location unknown), will serve Mexican street tacos, OTW’s proprietary 3 Bridges Brewing craft beer and a 50-to-100-bottle tequila list for 20 to 25 craft margaritas.
Jetty Jack’s: Chris Johnson recently opened this refreshment deck in Humphris Park at the South Jetty, selling hot dogs, Angus beef and veggie burgers, kielbasa, nachos and cheese, and breakfast. He also sells ice cream from family-owned Bob’s Twist N’ Shake. Jetty Jack’s ($), 2000 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, is open Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to sunset, Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Joey D’s Chicago-Style Eatery & Pizzeria: local Chicago natives finally have what they’ve been craving. In August, Chicago owner Anthony Santangelo moved into the 7,000-square-foot former Pavilion Restaurant to open his first Venice location for the 25-year-old eatery serving authentic stuffed pizza, Chicago Vienna Beef hot dogs and Chicago Italian beef. Joey D’s ($-$$), 750 U.S. 41 Bypass North, Venice, is open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Los Portales: is a new family-owned and -operated, authentic Mexican restaurant, serving everything from $1 tacos to a board of 10 specialty tacos, molcajete, chile rellenos and enchiladas. Los Portales ($-$$), 941-220-7160, 1092 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pelican Alley Restaurant: After months of delays, the Intracoastal seafood institution has risen, totally remodeled, from the muck left by Hurricane Irma. Pelican Alley Restaurant ($-$$), 941-786-3616, 1009 Albee Road West, Nokomis, is open daily, in season, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Tuesdays between Mother’s Day and Christmas.
Shamrock Café: New owners Chef Fabien Langelus and wife Carine recently purchased the cafe where they continue to serve the breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings that the neighbors enjoy. But every Wednesday dinner is French Night, and daily specials have a new French twist. Shamrock Café ($-$$), 941-244-0795, 759 Shamrock Boulevard, Venice, is open Tuesday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday to 2 p.m.
Shark Bites Deli: Playing on a favorite local theme, the lighthearted new Shark Bites Deli serves fresh-made shark-themed salads and sandwiches, with seating for 30, a kid-friendly area with games and a couch for watching TV. Shark Bites Deli ($-$$), 941-244-2863, 1740 E. Venice Avenue, #19, Venice, is open Monday to Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thracian Mediterranean Grill: Bulgarian owner Delian Zeafirov serves authentic Mediterranean Greek, Turkish, Lebanese, Syrian and Egyptian dishes, such as hummus, spanakopita and Armenian and Greek salads, and entrees including moussaka and beef, lamb, chicken and pork shish kebabs. Thracian Mediterranean Grill ($-$$), 941-681-5679, 920 S. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.
