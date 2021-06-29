The Education Foundation of Sarasota County announced the addition of four new members to the board of directors.
Steven Krause and Nelle Miller are new community members elected to serve three-year terms. Elizabeth Donofrio, English teacher at Venice High School, was elected as teacher representative and will serve a three-year term. Malissa Maurice, a rising senior at Sarasota High School, will serve as student representative for a one-year term.
Krause is a senior vice president at Northern Trust Co. in Sarasota. He is involved in community organizations including the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Tidewell Foundation, ALSO Youth, and Equality Florida. Krause has a master’s in business administration from DePaul University in Chicago.
Miller, co-founder of BizTank in Sarasota, is an entrepreneur who works with emerging technology companies in the process of moving from startup to exit. She is a graduate of Brandeis University and completed a governing executive program at Harvard Business School. She serves on boards for Canandaigua National Trust Co., Community Foundation of Sarasota County, All Faiths Food Bank, Glasser-Schoenbaum Human Services Center, and Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.
Education Foundation board officers, both returning and newly elected, include: Brock H. Leach, chair; Linda Jellison, first vice-chair; Kara Saunders, second vice-chair; Lucie Lapovsky, treasurer; and Gregory Matthews, secretary. Serving as additional board members are Jeremy H. Chambers, Kent Hayes, Jennifer Infanti, Lisl Liang, Anne Rollings, Shane C. Swezey, and Es Swihart. Jennifer Vigne is president and chief executive officer.
