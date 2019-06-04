NORTH PORT — Harbor Cove Civic recently sponsored the presentation of “New Business,” by Jeanne Crenshaw.

Jeanne Crenshaw, a Michigan resident, writes plays usually performed at the Michaywe’ Golf Club.

Director Mary Goddard was able to secure the rights for “New Business” and it was performed to two sold out shows at Harbor Cove.

A cast of 20 novices worked hard to memorize lines while taking cues from Mary and her assistant director Ken Oulten.

In the background, lone stage director, Sandy Waldo shuffled scenes around for the next act.

The play was well received and understood as it was a story about a senior retirement community and its quirky residents.

This was a new undertaking for Harbor Cove Civic.

With such positive reviews, it may not be the last.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments