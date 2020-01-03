CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Kory Foltz, a native Floridian with more than 25 years in the culinary industry, has been appointed executive chef of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor.
A graduate of the Florida Culinary Institute, Foltz will oversee all culinary aspects of the resort, including kitchen operations and menu designs for restaurant venues and banquet and catering services.
The one-of-a-kind destination resort, which is currently under construction in Charlotte Harbor, will be the first property opened by Sunseeker Resorts, a division of Allegiant Travel Company.
It will feature more than 500 hotel rooms and 180 extended stay suites, meeting and conference space, and restaurants, bars and retail outlets along a scenic harbor walk.
“We’re excited to welcome Chef Kory to Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor. His style fits so well with the ambiance we’re creating here,” said Jason Shkorupa, Sunseeker Resorts’ vice president of food and beverage and resort development. “His vision is critical to the development of our culinary program as we design and build our restaurants and dining venues.”
Before joining Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Foltz held a variety of culinary roles at Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa, Hyatt Regency Sarasota, Grand Hyatt Tampa and Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor. He’s also worked in restaurants and venues in Tarpon Springs, Tampa Bay and the Palm Beaches.
Foltz started his culinary career at the age of 15, when he got a job washing dishes in a Tampa restaurant. He was quickly promoted to prep cook and worked his way up the line, eventually leading all aspects of restaurant kitchens.
Along the way, he fell in love with the restaurant lifestyle, earning two degrees in culinary arts and baking and pastry.
His hard work has paid off with honors and recognition. During his tenure with Hyatt, he was announced as a nominee for the 2019 Hyatt Culinary Leadership Award.
He also assisted at the high end “Commissioner’s Party” at the 2012 Super Bowl in New Orleans, and was on the Food & Beverage Innovation team for the company. His work has also been featured in Modern Bride Magazine, Florida Sportsman’s food column, SRQ Magazine and other publications.
Foltz’s philosophy is centered on food that is simple but elegant, featuring ingredients that are wholesome and locally-sourced. His style is also deeply influenced by his Southern roots. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor’s cuisine will reflect those influences.
“We’ll have a variety of cuisines that will appeal to a broad clientele,” Foltz said. “We’ll be true to the food. Our menus will feature cuisine that’s fun with a little bit of character. We’ll also incorporate local ingredients where possible – local seafood, local beef, local produce. Anything we can do to support the local economy or local farmers is a good thing, in my opinion.”
The resort is scheduled to open in 2021. Located near the Punta Gorda Airport, a base of operations for Allegiant Air which served more than 1.5 million passengers in 2018, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will be the largest and most unique resort in the region.
The project will have a deep and lasting impact on Florida’s economy, bringing hundreds of construction jobs, and more than 800 permanent jobs in and around the resort. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is anticipated to spark an increase of 300,000 visitors annually to the area.
In addition to its service to Punta Gorda, Allegiant currently operates flights from nearby St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport – all within a 2-hour drive of Charlotte Harbor.
In total, Allegiant currently moves nearly 8 million leisure travelers in and out of Florida every year.
