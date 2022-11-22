Wellen Park Rotary

Members of the Rotary Club at Wellen Park stand with the Wellen Park Welcome Center staffer and representatives of the Gene Matthews North Port Boys & Girls Club and Pregnancy Solutions in North Port Monday as the turkey meals were donated to help families in need after Hurricane Ian impacted so many homes in North Port.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Cathy Campbell

Wellen Park Welcome Center representative Michelle Churchill, left, stands with the newly formed Rotary Club at Wellen Park founder Cathy Campbell, and members Ginger Miranda and Allison Heredia Monday, during a Thanksgiving giveaway for North Port families in need.

WELLEN PARK — When looking to help in the community, the Wellen Park Welcome Center staff reached out to a satellite Rotary Club for resources. They teamed up to give children a happy Thanksgiving. 

On Monday, club members loaded up turkeys donated from the community in partnership with Publix at Wellen Park. Publix also bagged the fixings for children at the Gene Matthews North Port Boys & Girls Club and participants at Pregnancy Solutions in North Port who will receive the donated meals this week.


