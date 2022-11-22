Wellen Park Welcome Center representative Michelle Churchill, left, stands with the newly formed Rotary Club at Wellen Park founder Cathy Campbell, and members Ginger Miranda and Allison Heredia Monday, during a Thanksgiving giveaway for North Port families in need.
Members of the Rotary Club at Wellen Park stand with the Wellen Park Welcome Center staffer and representatives of the Gene Matthews North Port Boys & Girls Club and Pregnancy Solutions in North Port Monday as the turkey meals were donated to help families in need after Hurricane Ian impacted so many homes in North Port.
WELLEN PARK — When looking to help in the community, the Wellen Park Welcome Center staff reached out to a satellite Rotary Club for resources. They teamed up to give children a happy Thanksgiving.
On Monday, club members loaded up turkeys donated from the community in partnership with Publix at Wellen Park. Publix also bagged the fixings for children at the Gene Matthews North Port Boys & Girls Club and participants at Pregnancy Solutions in North Port who will receive the donated meals this week.
"We were so happy that the Wellen Park Welcome Center wanted to work with us," said Cathy Campbell, who founded the new Rotary Club at Wellen Park in January. "We want to do programs for families in North Port. This was a great partnership. We are excited to help with 70 turkeys."
During November, the welcome center held the Wellen Park's "Thanks 4 Giving" Tree asking for anyone to purchase a gift card from local grocery stores to help with Thanksgiving dinner. Campbell said Publix worked with the club providing the turkeys at a discounted rate after more than $825 was donated from mostly Wellen Park residents.
"It feels good knowing the children will have a hot meal for Thanksgiving," said Rotary member Ginger Miranda. "Hurricane Ian hit adults hard, I can't image how children who have lost so much feel after the hurricane and leading into the holidays. We are here to help them."
Erika Schlabach, director of intervention at Pregnancy Solutions, said the turkey dinners will help bring normalcy to families.
"So many of our clients had extensive roof damage that they were displaced or homeless for several weeks and some are having an unplanned child that it's a lot to deal with at once," she said. "This meal helps them know that not only does Pregnancy Solutions live them, but so does the Wellen Park Rotary, the Wellen Park Welcome Center and the people of Wellen Park. It's very comforting."
Miranda, who helped load turkeys into the Boys & Girls Club bus, agreed.
"We want them to know they are not forgotten," she said. "So many people have moved on after the hurricane, but we know there are so many families in North Port which is the workforce of the county that have been impacted by the hurricane and it's going to be a long recovery."
Michelle Churchill, of the Wellen Park Welcome Center, said the partnership allowed residents to help out in North Port.
"They could come pick a tag and purchase any amount they wanted in a Publix gift card and then return it to the Welcome center," she said. "The Wellen Park residents who live comfortably wanted to be involved in giving a Thanksgiving gift to someone in need in the community."
The Boys & Girls Club identities families in need and the meals were immediately distributed Monday afternoon.
Campbell was a member of the Rotary Club of Charlotte Harbor Sunset in Punta Gorda. She helped start the new club.
""There was nothing here at Wellen Park, so I figured I could start a club here because there would be interest in helping families in the Wellen Park and North Port neighborhoods," she said.
Campbell said local members are ready to become a full-fledged club into the new year. Currently, the satellite club is co-sponsored by the Venice Suncoast Rotary Club. Campbell said two more members are needed to officially become a chartered club of 20.
"We are looking for anyone who wants to serve children in the community," Campbell said. "We want to partner up with Kiwanis to do a reading program in the new year."
Rotary is a 110-year-old global organization of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers. They work to unite people and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in local communities, and for its members.
The local club meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, Venice.
"The Thanksgiving turkey giveaway kicked off our first service project as a club," Campbell said. "We are ready for more."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.