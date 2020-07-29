SARASOTA — New College of Florida will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation, on March 4.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at New College Bayfront, beside College Hall, 5800 Bay Shore Road in Sarasota.
All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships. New College Foundation board members Beverly Bartner and Renee Hamad are this year’s co-chairs.
MaryAnne Young, the executive director of the New College Foundation, stressed the role of New College’s scholarships. Young said scholarships are essential to attracting outstanding students from around the region, nation and world and providing them with an exceptional liberal arts education.
“While New College is public, state funding covers only a fraction of the cost of maintaining our status as a world-class educational institution,” Young said. “Our scholarship program closes the gap, and it makes it all possible.”
According to Young, the New College Foundation provides more than $2 million for student scholarships, faculty and student research, academic excellence and campus enhancements.
“Clambake has been a very successful way to help empower this life-changing effort,” she said. “Guests can invest in the future of New College while hearing from our exceptional students and faculty and enjoying a breathtaking sunset and inspired feast.”
She adds that in 2019 the event raised $318,000 toward scholarships.
New College’s signature benefit has always been held in November. Why shift the date ahead to March?
“Safety for our guests is our top priority,” Young said. “It’s an outdoor event and this will give us time to plan for adequate social distancing on our beautiful Bayfront lawn.”
Young remains confident that the event will sparkle under the March stars. Featuring cocktails at sunset, New England fare and a live auction, Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades.
“Clambake has always been a night to remember,” Young said. “I think this Clambake will be as well.”
Tickets start at $250 and sponsorships are available.
For more information, call 941-487-4800.
