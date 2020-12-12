OUR POSITION: Sarasota County School Board members need to look in the mirror and make some changes after getting slapped with sanctions by the Florida Department of Education.
Sarasota County School Superintendent Brennan Aspen has some work to do.
Aspen is probably a little shell-shocked today — although we’re sure he was warned — after the school district was reprimanded and sanctioned by the Florida Department of Education for past failures in its Exceptional Student Education program. Aspen, who has only been on the job about three months, must not only respond to the sanctions but he has to clean up any fallout and residue from the alleged misdeeds.
The DOE, after a long investigation into allegations that surfaced after a lawsuit was filed a couple of years ago, says Sarasota County schools placed students in ESE programs who were not eligible. Why and how that happened is a matter of who you talk to.
Some charge the school district did it to help its comprehensive test score grades since ESE students do not take state tests. School Board member Shirley Brown — singled out by State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran for criticism — said she believes the students were moved before changes were made in-state rules concerning eligibility.
Corcoran spared no words in saying in a letter to the school district that their actions “have likely cause irreparable harm to students in the forefront of this issue, which may never be truly quantified ...”
Without pointing fingers, there is no doubt the school district was in the wrong. For whatever reason, or because of whatever errors were made, it looks bad and there is no good excuse that it happened despite some criticism that should have been a red flag.
The district has already settled one lawsuit for $250,000 with the family of a student wrongly placed in ESE classes.
We like School Board member Karen Rose’s response that the district needs to own up to its mistakes, fix the system and focus on students.
We believe somewhere along the way, the district lost its focus. One of the top two or three school districts in the state grade-wise, the district has been a model for others partially thanks to a voter-approved tax that has poured millions of dollars into the system for years now. That enables the district to offer classes that others cannot and to pay its teachers a premium salary.
But all that means nothing if the focus on what’s best for students is lost.
The DOE is requiring Sarasota County to:
• Submit a plan for evidence-based professional development related to the provision of support for students with cognitive disabilities and to make monthly progress reports.
• Require staff to attend monthly targeted technical assistance and desktop monitoring with the DOE for two years.
• Submit quarterly data regarding participation in alternate standards, including the status of the district’s self-assessment of student records related to the re-evaluation of identified students.
• Develop parent training programs and supports for parents of students with cognitive disabilities.
• Submit policies and procedures for students with disabilities for three years.
This is more than a slap on the wrist. It should be a wake-up call for the School Board that prides itself in running a school district that is highly regarded.
As for Aspen, we wish him well. He had no part in the problem, but he certainly will be a key player in cleaning up the mess.
