The 87th annual Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County.
The festival features more than 80 carnival rides, Kiddie Korral rides, midway, free and headline entertainment, livestock shows, contests, shows, circus performers, magicians, exhibits, tasty treats including all things strawberry, of course including strawberry shortcake.
This year's festival theme is “#1 for FUN!”
“Our festival and the city of Plant City hold the strawberry in high regard,” said President Paul Davis in a news release. “We’re number one for wholesome family fun and excitement.”
New food items
New tasty treats this year include: apple fry sundae, fried mac and cheese balls, applewood barbecue jackfruit sandwiches, berry dog (a beef hot dog topped with a strawberry infused slaw), Buffalo cauliflower macaroni and cheese crunch wrap, cotton candy, strawberry shortcake, chocolate strawberry fudge, brownies, cake pops, cupcakes, creamy lemonade, strawberry Southern Comfort sundae, strawberry key lime funnel cake, strawberry Pina Colada smoothie and pulled pork macaroni and cheese.
“Our new food items, on grounds entertainment, rides and attractions for the 11-day event are exceptional. Our vendors and exhibitors have outdone themselves this year by offering unique and interesting food items and products — we can’t wait for you to experience all BerryFest22 has to offer,” Davis said in a news release.
Musical entertainment
Free entertainment includes Brake Fail will beperforming in the Publix Showcase Tent at 6 p.m. March 5. International Song of the Year winner Kirstie Kraus will take to the Publix Showcase Tent stage at 6 p.m. March 7. The Doug Gabriel Family Show will be performing in the Publix Showcase Tent daily. Jessica Lynn Witty and Chris Jones will be performing in the Entenmann’s Strawberry Tent daily.
Headlining acts include The Oak Ridge Boys, The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men, "Ricky Nelson Remembered" starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, Lee Greenwood, Nelly, Tesla and more.
