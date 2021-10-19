NORTH PORT — Organizers of the Gabby Petito Foundation sold “Justice for Gabby” bracelets Sunday during the nonprofit’s first fundraiser in New York.
More than 200 friends, family members and supporters attended the six-hour event, which featured four live bands, food and an auction. They raised more than $13,700.
Gabby Petito’s parents and stepparents and the family attorney announced the formation of the nonprofit foundation Oct. 3.
The foundation’s mission, according to its website, is to aid organizations that help find missing people and assist victims of domestic violence situations through education, awareness and prevention strategies.
Petito was on a road trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie over the summer when she suddenly stopped communicating with her parents. It was later learned that police had investigated a fight they had in Utah.
Petito’s parents filed a missing persons report in their hometown in Long Island, New York on Sept. 11 — about 10 days after Brian Laundrie returned to the home of his parents in North Port, where the two had been living before the trip.
Brian Laundrie went missing a few days after the report was made public, and Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 in a remote area of Wyoming.
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for illegally using a bank card after Petito’s death.
FAKE ACCOUNTS
Around the same time the family was developing the foundation to honor their daughter, other people started taking to social media to raise money in her name — without the family’s knowledge or approval.
In the past month, Petito’s story has been picked up by news outlets around the world, with many people first searching for her, and then mourning her plight.
But that notoriety and mass sympathy has attracted many who would try to profit from the situation.
Despite the whirlwind of activity in creating a foundation and a 200-person fundraiser, Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, took the time to issue a warning about several fake accounts set up to collect money on behalf of the family or foundation.
One bogus social media account was set up in the name of Joseph Petito, Gabby Petito’s father, thanking people for their support and soliciting donations through Zelle on Instagram.
Zelle has since blocked the fake account.
There have been other, similar attempts to grab cash in Petito’s name.
Joshua Taylor, North Port’s public information officer, warned people to make sure you know who you are donating to before you give them any money or information.
He said Monday that doing as much research as possible before giving away money is key.
“Typically, fake sites and organizations have some glaring issues,” he said. “They also have a tendency to get you to act quickly and urgently to hopefully persuade you to act before researching. Misspellings and lack of substance is a big giveaway. While a lack of social media followers can (also) be a giveaway, it is much harder to tell that on a web page. There are also some great charity raters out there, and even the Better Business Bureau.”
GABBY PETITO FOUNDATION
The Gabby Petito Foundation is the real thing.
Petito’s mother and stepfather, Nichole and James Schmidt, and her father and stepmother, Joseph and Tara Petito, and family attorneys Rick Stafford and Gary Rider are the board members.
Joseph Petito, who traveled to Wyoming last weekend to pick up his daughter’s remains, said the family formed the foundation to help others.
“If you gotta hashtag Gabby Petito to bring that story to the top, do it. Do it,” Petito said during a recent news conference to announce the foundation.
“We’re not getting her back, but maybe you can get someone back, and that would be awesome. And then let me know, because that would make me feel better that there’s not a meaningless death for Gabby. We wish to turn our personal tragedy into a positive.”
On Sunday, members of the Blue Point Fire Department — where James Schmidt is the active ex-chief — and others danced at the fundraiser, held at a Long Island rock venue.
The message of the night was promoting the hope that the foundation will continue to spotlight missing persons and domestic violence issues and keeping them in the public eye to benefit others.
Friends, including some of Gabby Petito’s high school classmates in New York, paid $20 for a silicone or metal bracelet. They are also for sale on the Gabby Peitio Foundation website, gabbypetitofoundation.org.
