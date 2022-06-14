With the opening of a new Venice area Bridge Club, this is a good time to learn the game of a lifetime and keep your mind in good shape at the same time..
Margaret Tominosky, Club Manager, was only 8 when her parents taught her and her brother to play bridge. This saved on babysitting.
Board members Lynda Edson and Al Vaccaro travel the world teaching and directing bridge on cruise ships. Board members Tom Cooney, Carol Newnam and Kittie Rodriquez have sailed on many bridge cruises. Board member Sue Marshman has directed bridge clubs for more than five years. Treasurer Helen Ford, besides being a bridge player, was a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch and entrepreneur who started and ran several businesses.
Duplicate takes bridge to the next level
Any foursome can enjoy a game of bridge anywhere, but competitive duplicate bridge offers players a chance to test their skills. Hands are duplicated so that everyone plays the same cards over the course of a three-hour session. One need not complain about getting bad cards; all of one’s competitors get the same bad cards.
The new Greater Venice Duplicate Bridge Club will be part of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL – acbl.org), which offers master points, online lessons, a monthly magazine, tournaments, and other resources.
Players range from novice to very experienced and from age 30 to 95 with most claiming senior status.
AARP credits bridge as a game to keep seniors mentally active and alert. Before game time members socialize and share bridge stories. Some bring treats to share. At game time the director asks the players to take their seats, makes needed announcements, and collects a small fee.
Some say that duplicate bridge is too serious. Members do avoid loud talking and laughing. Socializing occurs during breaks. Quiet time is appreciated by players who want to get the most out of playing a hand. When the game is over, the director announces the winners and distributes a hand record which lets players know what could have been accomplished on each computer-generated pre-dealt hand.
Results are stratified so novices can win recognition among their peers. Master points are awarded to those who do well, and the ACBL keeps track of them. Some members have a few; one player has more than 25,000 points. In what other game can you play both your peers and the best of the best?
A Steering Committee looks after finances, maintains by-laws and advances the game. The Club Manager provides the supplies and plans the yearly program and special events. Phone numbers and email addresses are posted on the website: bridgewebs.com/greatervenicebridge/home.html
Bridge basics are fairly easy to grasp, but the many facets of the game can take years to learn.
As bridge is an international game, players can play everywhere. A U.S./Canada/Mexico ACBL Directory provides contact information for numerous clubs that welcome visiting players. So does the World Federation of Bridge. Cruise ships host many games. Bridge weeks and weekends abound in the United Kingdom. Cuba hosts a tournament. The Netherlands sponsors a bridge/pub crawl where players move about playing and eating and having afternoon rewards If you play internationally, you will learn different names for spades, hearts, diamonds, and clubs - often as many as three different symbols for the four suits. Amish bridge players use farm implements for the four suits.
“Bridge is the king of all card games," Bill Gates said. Bridge helps you think. It’s a game you can play your entire life and keep getting better and better. It’s one of the last games in which the computer is not better.”
"In the stock market you don’t base your decisions on what the market is doing, but on what you think is rational," Warren Buffett said. "Bridge is about weighing gain/loss ratios. You’re doing calculations all the time.”
Omar Shariff was a world class player. Asked why he played so much bridge when he could be making more movies. Sharif replied, “The real question is why I spend so much time making movies when I could be playing bridge.”
What is the history of Bridge?
A deck of cards appeared in the 8th Century in Central Asia and was used for trading and for astronomy. It also served as a calendar. There are 52 weeks in a year, 52 cards in a deck. There are 13 lunar cycles, 13 cards in a suit.
The game of Whist (an early form of Bridge) appeared about 1529. In 1925 a Vanderbilt on an ocean liner sailing from Los Angeles to Havana-introduced contract bridge.
The ACBL has 160,000 members. The World Federation of Bridge has 700,000 members.
You are never too old to learn to play and enjoy duplicate bridge. Come by the Club before game time or call for more information.
Meetings will be at Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, FL 34223.ACBL-sanctioned hands Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 1 p.m., beginning July 5. Entry fee $8. Membership fee (optional) $25. Proof of vaccination required. For information, all club manager Margaret Tominosky @ 941-223-3712 or email motominosky@comcast.net
