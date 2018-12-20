Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 74F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers early becoming less numerous overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.