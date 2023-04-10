New judge named for Sarasota County Staff Report Apr 10, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email David Ryan Felix is a new judge for Sarasota County IMAGE FROM FLORIDA BAR Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SARASOTA — A new judge is set to take the bench in Sarasota.Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced Monday that the governor has selected Ryan Felix, of Sarasota, to serve as a new judge for Sarasota County Court.The news release noted Felix served as an assistant state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit. He’s been with the 12th Judicial since 2012. He received his law degree from the University of Cincinnati; and earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Florida.“Felix fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Dana Moss,” the news release noted.DeSantis made three other appointments, including judges for the Fifth District Court of Appeal, one to the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court and one to the Duval County Court.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Let the news come to you Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, e-edition, obituaries, boating, entertainment and more. Explore newsletters
