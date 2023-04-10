David Ryan Felix

David Ryan Felix is a new judge for Sarasota County

SARASOTA — A new judge is set to take the bench in Sarasota.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced Monday that the governor has selected Ryan Felix, of Sarasota, to serve as a new judge for Sarasota County Court.


   
