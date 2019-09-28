COURTESY PHOTO/ AMERICAN LEGION POST 69

Deputy Sheriff John Garrison and K-9 Gentry. SB 96, which goes into effect next week, makes it a second-degree felony, up from a third-degree felony, for people who kill or cause great bodily harm to police, fire or search-and-rescue dogs or police horses. The change boosts the amount of potential prison time from five years to 15 years.