VENICE — The area will soon have a completely new Marriott Hotel.
Construction began in September, 2019 at the expanding Jacaranda /Interstate 75 interchange — but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening. It is now projected to open at the end of May.
As final work is completed, owner Brad McMillin confirmed the new Towneplace Suites Venice at 2986 Executive Drive will bring new guest services.
The sister hotel located across the road is the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Venice, 2935 Executive Drive.
A new prototype, the 86-room hotel is designed to offer a little mix of everything catering to the corporate business people and the growing amount of people on extended stay from two to three weeks.
Guests have the choice of a well-appointed studio or one-bedroom suite, equipped with full kitchens and free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy the selection of premium cable channels on flat screen TV’s or simply log in using their Netflix, Pandora or other accounts.
In the mornings, in the lobby will have complimentary free hot breakfast available. During their stay, guests can take a dip in the outdoor heated pool, or grill a steak with a Weber on the patio. A pet-friendly extended stay hotel it offers easy access to downtown Venice and the new Braves Stadium in Wellen Park.
Being co-owned, if TownePlace Suites is unable to accept a reservation, guests have simply to cross the road to stay at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Venice, 2935 Executive Drive. The newly renovated hotel offers similar features.
