NEW ORLEANS — Like other arts, New Orleans is working to help its community and entertain others from across the world.
According to a news release from the New Orleans Business Alliance, the alliance along with French Quarter Festivals, Inc. and a local TV network hosts “Live from the Porch” starting at 3 p.m. EST on Saturday.
It is being held to “help support local gig and cultural economy workers impacted by COVID-19,” the news release states.
It will feature performances by New Orleans musicians including Shamarr Allen, Susan Cowsill, Walter “Wolfman” Washington and others.
The event will be broadcast live on social media, including Facebook and Instagram at the FQFI and NOLABA pages.
“NOLABA committed the first $100,000 to initiate the Gig Economy Relief Fund, with the goal of increasing it to a minimum of $500,000,” it said in the news release states.
“With Live from the Porch, event organizers are hoping to raise additional resources for the relief fund, which has received over 1,200 applications as of March 30,” it states.
The event can provide income for involved musicians, “many of whom have been out of work due to recent closures and cancellations, as well as some much-needed joy and uplifting for residents during the ‘stay at home’ mandate.”
“We’re incredibly excited for this event, which will provide a little bit of light during this unprecedented period,” said NOLABA President & CEO Quentin Messer Jr. “We’re encouraging everyone to tune in to Live from the Porch to enjoy quality entertainment from some of our city’s most beloved musicians. Listen in and contribute to assist even more of our local gig workers as we continue to address and overcome the challenges of COVID-19 together.”
“The non-profit FQFI is proud to support this event,” said Emily Madero, President and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “The decision to postpone French Quarter Festival was a heavy one, particularly because of the impact we knew it would have on the artists, musicians, and hospitality workers that count on our event for their livelihood. Live from the Porch is aligned with our mission to showcase local talent and support the economic well-being of the community. The gig economy relief fund will provide much-needed resources to those on the front lines of our cultural economy.”
Musicians taking part are being compensated.
For more information, follow NOLABA on Facebook or FQFI on Facebook and tune in live Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.