NORTH PORT — Area residents have a new location to enjoy the Myakka River with the opening of Sen. Bob Johnson’s Landing.
The new park is situated between Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and River Road along Tamiami Trail. The park features a canoe and kayak launch, a restroom facility and a few picnic tables.
The park is named after Florida Sen. Bob Johnson who helped write legislation to protect the Myakka River.
The landing celebrated its official opening Thursday and brought out members of the Sarasota County Commission, North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke along with Johnson’s widow, Pat, and daughter, Kathryn Sperber, to celebrate the opening.
The project began in 2009 when the county acquired the land, according Nicole Rissler, director of Sarasota County Parks and Recreation.
Rissler said the acquisition was part of the county’s neighborhood parkland acquisition program.
“The project is a way for the county showcase the green areas of Sarasota County,” Rissler told the gathering.
The park is 7.1 acres and has 350 feet of frontage along the Myakka River. Work on the project began in April 2018, according to Sarasota County.
Sarasota County Commission Chair Charles Hines spoke during the ribbon cutting, recounting his own experiences on the river growing up in south county.
Hines also said the park is also an honor to Johnson, who worked to protect the river through legislation.
“This honors a great man and serves as a unique green and blue way in south county,” Hines said during his speech.
Johnson’s daughter felt similar about the opening of the park, saying her father would have been extremely proud of the park.
Hines said the project compliments the improvements at Deer Prairie and Snook Haven.
“Hopefully the Myakka will be more accessible to people,” Hines said.
Speaking to the Sun, Luke said it was an important park for North Port. While the park is not within North Port city limits, it’s in an unincorporated area between Warm Mineral Springs and West Villages. West Villages is a part of North Port.
She called it a bridge for residents to meet from both sides of the Myakka and enjoy all the park has to offer.
“It’s going to be a major place,” Luke said.
Sen. Bob Johnson’s Landing is open daily from dawn to dusk and is located at 9083 South Tamiami Trail. The park can be accessed from both the Myakka River and from Tamiami Trail.
