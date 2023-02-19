New Peace River reservoir plan gets funding boost

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority is celebrating a vote of confidence and a $7.5 million cash infusion from state leaders for its planned $550 million reservoir.
The Water Supply Authority and the Southwest Florida Water Management District see the 1.3-square-mile reservoir as a key component to ensuring water is sufficient to support Southwest Florida’s residential and commercial growth in the decades ahead.
The reservoir’s placement among 75 projects selected for the Resilient Florida grant program is expected to cover the final phase of engineering.
The Resilient Florida grants totaling $275 million statewide are part of a $1.1 billion effort to create or fortify infrastructure in Florida’s communities against natural disasters, said Gov. Ron DeSantis in announcing the awards.
The 876-acre reservoir will supplement an off-river water storage system that includes two other reservoirs at the RV Griffin Nature Preserve in DeSoto County. The system draws water from the Peace River during times of peak flow and stores it for use during dry periods.
Outside the dry season, the Regional Water Supply Authority draws about 26 million gallons of river water daily to serve customers around the region.
The Water Supply Authority hopes more grants will come its way. Funding so far includes a pledged $112 million from the Southwest Florida Water Management District, said Mike Coates, executive director of the Sarasota-based water utility that serves the counties of DeSoto, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee, as well as North Port.
State officials have agreed to allocate an additional $25 million toward the more than half-billion-dollar cost, according to the executive director.
“Whatever those grants don’t cover we will have to pass on to our customers,” Coates said, and noted Charlotte and Sarasota counties have committed to using water from the nine-billion-gallon reservoir when it is filled and operational in 2029. DeSoto County is expected to participate, according to Coates.
Manatee County, he said, plans to begin drawing from the reservoir in 2037.
The 900,000 million-gallon reservoir designated as PR3 by the Water Authority will be the largest of the freshwater impoundments at the nine-square-mile RV Griffin Reserve, a natural drainage divide between the Peace River and Myakka River watersheds acquired by the Southwest Florida Water Management District in 1992.
The first reservoir was completed in 1980 and the second in 2009.
Peace River draws are limited to 10% of the total flow and can be done only in peak flow periods, according to Coates.
“We can harvest up to 250 million gallons a day,” he said. “On an annual basis, we are harvesting only 5% of the flow.”
That the 5% figure can rise with PR3 in operation worries ManaSota-88, a Nokomis-based nonprofit that has advocated for health and environmental protection in Southwest Florida for over half a century.
“The upper 10% of the water flow may be critical in maintaining the long-term health of the river’s ecology,” Glenn Compton, ManaSota-88 chairman, said in an email.
Compton said the large reservoir would join phosphate mining, agriculture and residential development as threats to the Peace River.
“According to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the Peace River is already in danger of ‘significant harm’ from reduced water flow,” said Compton, who added that he worries the water-flow diversion could worsen “negative impacts that have already occurred.”
Compton acknowledged that the Water Management District has concluded a river can remain healthy at high periods after losing 10% of its flow.
But the 32-year Venice High School science teacher insisted, “It has not been adequately established that a 10% reduction in water flow is not going to harm the Peace River.”
He said his organization thinks it does not make sense hydrologically to put a large body of water where there is not one already.
“The apparent lack of understanding of the hydrological impacts of digging a big hole in the ground makes it difficult, even for conceptual planning purposes, to evaluate the impact the reservoir will have on the environment,” Compton said.
He emphasized in his email that ManaSota-88 worries construction and maintenance of the reservoir will have a direct environmental impact on the nature preserve’s pine flatwoods and wetlands.
On the other hand, the years spent monitoring the current reservoirs have shown otherwise on hydrological impacts, insisted Coates, the Water Authority chief.
“What we’ve learned from these off-stream reservoirs is that they are about as low impact as you develop,” he said.
The reservoir system has “proven to be very flexible” and low maintenance, Coates added.
“This is one of the things that pushed us to do another reservoir," Coates said.
Monitoring of the river and parts of the Charlotte Harbor estuary for changes in aquatic vegetation, marine life and bird habitat found no noticeable effects, according to Coates.
The $7.5 million in Resilient Florida money headed for the Water Authority is part of state efforts to help prepare communities for the impacts of flooding and storm surge. Gov. DeSantis wants to fatten up the fund with an additional $406 million, the governor’s office said.
His so-called “Freedom Budget” for the new fiscal year proposes $350 million for statewide resilience projects and $56 million for resilience planning and coral reef protection.
