New Peace River reservoir plan gets funding boost

Mike Coates

Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority executive director Mike Coates.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
Reservoir

A rendering of the proposed Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority reservoir at RV Griffin Reserve in DeSoto County.

The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority is celebrating a vote of confidence and a $7.5 million cash infusion from state leaders for its planned $550 million reservoir.

The Water Supply Authority and the Southwest Florida Water Management District see the 1.3-square-mile reservoir as a key component to ensuring water is sufficient to support Southwest Florida’s residential and commercial growth in the decades ahead.


