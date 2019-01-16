When Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park officially opened in October of 2002, it was amid much fanfare.
The opening ceremonies included a best trick competition, skating demonstrations, raffles and free skating in the new park. It was a long-anticipated debut and required the hard work of many donors and volunteers to get to that point.
But over the years, the facility fell into disrepair and lost some of its luster. That’s when Tommy Scott, Director of the Charlotte County Community Services Department, and his staff stepped in.
“We had been removing some of those damaged components and our customers were not excited about that,” Scott said. “So last year, we met with a public focus group to ask what they would like to see in their skate park. We went into the meeting to hear what our public had to say, and we got a lot of great input.”
The attendees at the meeting included not only middle schoolers, high schoolers and skaters in their 20s from Charlotte County, but also some interested parties from as far south as Fort Myers, who had been driving to Punta Gorda to use the skate park.
Several different suggestions came out of that meeting, and the county began to implement some of the best ones.
“We added some new ramps, jumps and components, and we spent a considerable amount of money to renovate the restrooms,” Scott said. “We’re also working this year to add some covered areas to get out of the sun.”
One of the things the skaters asked for that will take a little longer to accomplish was to incorporate more space in the park for BMX activities. Scott promised to begin looking for ways to make that happen.
Though it’s still a work in progress, the Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park is a shining example of a community project made possible by the determination and commitment of private citizens, the generosity of the business community and the support of local government — especially in a county where the median age is well above the age of the typical skater.
With the upcoming improvements that Scott hopes to implement, he’s hoping the Charlotte County citizens will come through for the young people once again.
“The skaters are our customers and we have found that the best way to approach the skate park project is to ask ourselves, ‘What do our customers and our potential customers really want?’” he said. “Now we are looking for a funding strategy to move that along.”
The Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park is located at 2605 Carmalita St., in Punta Gorda. It’s open every day of the week, from dusk until dawn, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, bicycles are allowed in the park. Admission is free, unless there is a tournament or a class being held. For more information, visit the Charlotte County website at https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/parksrecs/Pages/Skate-Parks.aspx or call 941-505-8686.
