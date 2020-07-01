A brand new session of Florida Studio Theatre’s Summer Theatre Camp will begin July 20.
There are sessions designed for various ages from 7 to 17.
Children’s Performing Arts Camp for ages 7-12 — 3 weeks
In FST’s original and most popular camp experience for more than 35 years, students will build acting, voice, improvisation, and dance skills in a spirited and supportive environment. This experience focuses on nurturing the self-esteem and individual expression of each child while developing truth on stage.
Session Three:
July 20 — August 7, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. daily. Fee $375
Teen Performing Arts Camp for ages 13-17 — 3 weeks
FST’s Teen Theatre Camp allows students to express themselves with confidence and power as they create and perform their own original short plays. The class focuses on exploring characters and emotions, developing truth on stage, and building the self-esteem and individual expression of every participant. Classes will combine improvisation, movement, and acting to make new and exciting theater.
Session Two:
July 20 — August 7, 2 p.m. — 5 p.m. daily. Fee $300
Enroll online at floridastudiotheatre.org/summercamp or call 941-366-1350.
Safety first! Amazing theatrical experience, a very close second.
These are the times that we need theater the most; when we are examining our experiences collectively, listening to each other, and sharing our humanity through laughter and art. Go to floridastudiotheatre.org/summercamp and select the “For Your Safety” tab to read about the steps FST is taking to ensure every student’s experience is safe, fun, and creatively enriching.
To learn about the coming theater season, FST special programs and all classes, visit www.floridastudiotheatre.org
