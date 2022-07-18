ENGLEWOOD — Theater is her passion, and she’s bringing it to Lemon Bay High School.
It’s a dream come true for 34-year-old Gina Barber as she transitions from six years as the Woodland Middle School theater director in North Port to the theater director at Lemon Bay High School in Englewood.
Barber, who also spent a year as an exceptional student education teacher, said she’s excited to teach at the high school level.
“Middle school is fun to teach just because the students are in a constant state of change and growth, so it keeps you on your toes,” she said. “The high-schoolers, I’d say, are going to be different because they are the definition of young adults. Directing and coaching them will come with a certain amount of commitment and understanding from them that will be different many ways from middle school actors.”
Barber said she’s looking forward to working with families and the Englewood community. She said her experience in running a multi-disciplinary theater program and the Junior International Thespian Society Troupe will help at LBHS.
“Multi-disciplinary is a variety of levels of theater,” she said. “The program started with five beginning classes and one television production class. It now consists of one tech theater/TV production class, two beginning acting classes, one musical theater class, and an advanced acting class (at Woodland Middle School).
“Additionally, we also had the Junior International Thespian Society which went to various district and state competitions,” she said. “This experience will definitely allow me to use it at LBHS. The program here is set up somewhat similar and I plan on implementing a lot of the techniques and systems that I used in running the Woodland theater program. Teaching across these multiple levels keeps everything interesting.”
Last year, Barber helped former LBHS theater director Sarah Ballard-Richardson with “Seussical Jr.,” a summer camp performance that included Woodland Middle School and L.A. Ainger Middle School students. Barber helped with costuming and technical elements.
Some of Barber’s student musicals includes “A Christmas Carol,” “Descendants,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Cinderella,” “Lion King Jr.” and several holiday performances.
Barber said the summer camp will return next year.
“One of the goals for the program, the guild, our parent support group and myself, is to hopefully host some fundraising events throughout the year so we can really connect with the community and show the passion for theater that we all share,” she said.
For the fall at LBHS, Barber is planning an exhibition night for thespian students as they prepare for individual exhibition festival.
“We will also try to schedule a one-act preview before we take it to competition in December,” she said, adding she’s planning a performance in December by one of the theater classes.
It will be the first “big show of the year,” she said. Next week she will iron out dates with school administrators.
“Theatre is my passion and having the opportunity to share it and teach this subject to middle school students has been an incredible learning experience,” she said. “I cannot wait to start my new adventure in August.”
Barber’s replacement at Woodland Middle School is Tricia Buckstein, an eight-year Englewood Elementary School teacher, who has been in the profession for 20 years. She taught kindergarten through 12th grade.
In a social media post to Woodland Middle School students, parents and teachers, Buckstein wrote, “I am very excited to get back to middle school. I LOVE being on stage performing and can’t wait to teach you everything I know.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.