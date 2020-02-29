ENGLEWOOD — The Suncoast Humane Society Board of Trustees has concluded its five-month-long nationwide search by hiring Maureen O’Nell as the new executive director. She takes the helm in March.
O’Nell came from San Antonio, Texas.
“Motivated by a relentless pursuit of excellence, O’Nell has dedicated more than two decades of her career to help agencies and communities take on the heroic task of protecting those who are most vulnerable,” said the Board in a press release issued Thursday.
O’Nell has served as the executive director for several animal welfare agencies across the United States, including the Alaska SPCA, Humane Society of Southern Arizona, and San Antonio Pets Alive.
She has presented on a multitude of topics at national animal welfare conferences and served as a mentor to new executive teams to create forward-thinking communities, according to the release.
“Shaping efforts that drive meaningful results propel my actions,” O’Nell said. “As an innovative and high-achieving executive, I have developed a reputation as someone who has a passion for animal welfare and a drive to achieve success beyond expectations.”,
“We are extremely excited to have a new leader. Maureen O’Nell was our first choice out of a field of very qualified candidates,” said Jeff Moore, Suncoast Humane Society’s board president.
“Each of the board members saw a multitude of special qualities in Maureen which will help us obtain our organization’s goals moving forward. We look to promote a humane society and replace our aging structure with a new facility, which will serve the innocent animals, as well as people in need, within our community for many years to come,” Moore said.
Moore thanked Cheryl Casey, director of operations, and Leah Cornish, director of business and finance, who served as interim co-executive directors during the search process.
“They both did a great job of carrying the load while waiting for Maureen to take over as the new director,” he said.
Suncoast Humane Society has served animals and people as a regional humane society since 1971. The organization’s services reach Charlotte and Sarasota Counties, Boca Grande, and beyond. More information: humane.org, or visit 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood FL 34224.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.