Marie Selby Gardens b.jpg (copy)

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is a mainstay in Sarasota and was founded in 1973. Its Board of Directors has four new members: Pat Ball, Keith Monda, Mike Quillen and Jeannie Russell.

 Sun FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

SARASOTA — Four area residents have joined the board of trustees for Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, the organization announced.

As of Sept. 1, Pat Ball, Keith Monda, Mike Quillen and Jeannie Russell begin three-year terms.

The four will help guide the strategic vision for the future of the institution.

Ball and Quillen previously served on the Gulf Coast Heritage Association, Inc. Board of Directors, the governing body for Historic Spanish Point, prior to the campus becoming part of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on May 1. Monda, former COO and president of Coach, Inc. and an avid art collector, has loaned several works to Selby Gardens’ major inter-disciplinary exhibitions. Russell, passionate about gardens, served on Selby Gardens’ advisory board prior to joining the board of trustees.

Along with those four, J. Allison Archbold, Ariane Dart, Norbert Donelly, Jean Weidner Goldstein, Teri Hansen, Marcy Klein, Katherine Martucci, Cornelia Matson, Marianne McComb, Joel Morganroth, Pauline Wamsler, Michael J. Wilson, Margaret Wise and Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens, remain on the board.

For more information visit selby.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments