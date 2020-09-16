SARASOTA — Four area residents have joined the board of trustees for Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, the organization announced.
As of Sept. 1, Pat Ball, Keith Monda, Mike Quillen and Jeannie Russell begin three-year terms.
The four will help guide the strategic vision for the future of the institution.
Ball and Quillen previously served on the Gulf Coast Heritage Association, Inc. Board of Directors, the governing body for Historic Spanish Point, prior to the campus becoming part of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on May 1. Monda, former COO and president of Coach, Inc. and an avid art collector, has loaned several works to Selby Gardens’ major inter-disciplinary exhibitions. Russell, passionate about gardens, served on Selby Gardens’ advisory board prior to joining the board of trustees.
Along with those four, J. Allison Archbold, Ariane Dart, Norbert Donelly, Jean Weidner Goldstein, Teri Hansen, Marcy Klein, Katherine Martucci, Cornelia Matson, Marianne McComb, Joel Morganroth, Pauline Wamsler, Michael J. Wilson, Margaret Wise and Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens, remain on the board.
For more information visit selby.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.