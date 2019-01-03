Florida Citrus Tea
Ingredients:
1 cup Florida orange juice
1 Florida orange, cut into rounds
1 Florida grapefruit, cut into rounds (optional)
1 lime, cut into rounds
1 gallon sweet tea, home made or store bought
Preparation:
Combine all of the ingredients and store in the refrigerator. Serve over ice.
Florida Blueberry Smoothie
Ingredients:
2 cups fresh Florida blueberries
1 cup low-fat milk
2 cups vanilla frozen low-fat yogurt
8 ice cubes
Preparation:
Rinse blueberries under cool running water. Place blueberries in the blender with half of the milk (make sure lid is on tight). Blend on high speed until smooth. Add frozen yogurt, remaining milk and ice cubes and continue to blend until smooth and creamy. Serve immediately. Pour any leftovers into an ice cube tray and freeze for later use.
Florida Strawberry and Grapefruit Cocktail
Ingredients:
4 cups fresh Florida strawberries
2 cups Florida grapefruit juice
1/3 cup Florida Key lime juice
¼ cup Florida orange blossom honey
4 quarts sweet tea (your favorite)
Grapefruit vodka (optional, to taste)
Preparation:
Place the strawberries in a food-processor or blender and blend until completely smooth. Pass through a fine strainer to make a velvety puree (optional). Combine all ingredients (except the vodka) and stir to combine. Add vodka, if desired, to individual servings. Served chilled, over ice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.