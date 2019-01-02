New year’s gardening resolutions for 2019

Time for some personal growth and goal setting in the gardening department! The New Year is a great time to make some horticultural resolutions that will benefit any landscape. Let’s look at some tips, techniques and strategies that will make your landscaping experience in Southwest Florida the best in 2019 — we can help!
- Visit garden centers regularly. You would be surprised how often new materials are brought into a garden center! I go as regularly as possible to make mental notes of what is available and to make some plans for future projects. What are the latest gardening gadgets available? What kind of new shrubs would you like to try? Are the new “packaged for 2019” seeds in as yet? And speaking of seeds, make sure to get on all of the mail order seed catalogs — I have already received several in 2018!
- Grow more annuals. Annuals offer seasonal color and resilience in planting beds that no other plants can offer. I know that they are “annual” by nature, but a change and refreshing of annual bedding plants is always a task that makes your landscape seasonally pop! Plus, there are some annuals that are especially tolerate our heat and humidity in the summer — portulaca, periwinkle, coleus, etc., and those that thrive in our winter months such as snapdragons, pansies, calendulas, and petunias. Please see here for more details and inspiration — http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/pdffiles/MG/MG31900.pdf — Gardening with Annuals in Florida.
- Grow more perennials. Hand-in-hand with annuals, perennials are a must for any landscape. Not only do they live year after year, but they also develop into larger plants suitable for division and cuttings for increasing a planting, or for giveaways. From pentas to porterweed and from beach sunflowers to African iris and bulbine, perennials that flower in an out of season add variety and anticipation each year. For more ideas, please see here — http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/pdffiles/MG/MG03500.pdf — Gardening with Perennials in Florida.
- Test your soil. Our UF/IFAS soil testing services are very accurate. You can either come into our office and get a form and a baggie, or simply download it from the UF/IFAS Soil Lab website here — http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/pdffiles/SS/SS18700.pdf. If downloaded, simply fill out the form, enclose a check for the correct amount, use a zip lock baggie for your sample and your own small cardboard shipping box — you take the sample as per the form instructions and send it off. There is around a two
- week turn-around time for the results. We also get a copy in case you need help with interpretation.
- Enrich your soil. Well-prepared soil is essential, and with the “soil” we have been dealt, we need to help it anyway we can! Regular additions of organic matter is needed to maintain productive growth especially in vegetable gardens. Before I plant or replant my vegetable garden, I add copious amounts of compost — what I make and what I
- buy — to enhance the water-holding ability of the soil and provide small amounts of slow-release nutrients. For more information, please see here — http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/pdffiles/MG/MG45400.pdf — Soils and Fertilizers for Master Gardeners: Soil Organic Matter and Organic Amendments. Even when preparing a new lawn, you have an opportunity to add organic matter before seed or sod is added. For instance, as per this publication — http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/pdffiles/LH/LH01200.pdf — Preparing to Plant a Florida Lawn — “a general guideline is to add organic soil amendments at a rate of 3 to 6 cubic yards of (roughly 15-30 percent by volume), per
- 1,000 square
- feet of area. Do not exceed
- 6.5 cubic yards
- per
- 1,000 square fee
- t (approximately 35 percent by volume) as there may be issues with soil subsidence as the organic amendment decomposes or excessive soil moisture issues. Organic amendments should be tilled or mixed into the top 6 inches of the soil.”
- One last thought would be to visit our publication website — EDIS — often! You may have noticed that I have already been promoting EDIS publications within this article. EDIS is packed full of horticultural fact sheets (as well as other topics) on practically every subject matter with good, ready-to-use information specifically geared for Florida — please check here — http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/.
Are you ready for 2019? Let the Charlotte County Extension Service help you with all of your horticultural educational needs! For more information on all types of gardening topics, please call our Master Gardener volunteers on the Plant Lifeline on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an extension volunteer. Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Please check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — http://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotteco/files/2018/03/Plant-Clinics-Schedule.pdf.
