SKY Family YMCA unveils their new early learning center, serving children from 6 weeks to VPK, this week. It is the Sunshine Education Academy, Early Learning Center on The SKY Family YMCA Campus at 701 Center Road.
The new building mixes modern teaching with traditional learning techniques. Sunshine Education Academy’s mission is to cultivate each student’s capacity for lively, independent thinking, artistically viewed feelings and moral courage for responsible actions.
The YMCA is dedicated to the unfolding of every individual’s potential as talented and able human beings. They strive to enrich each student’s capacity for imagination and aim to inspire a love of learning and reverence for life. The opening is at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13.
Sponsors wanted
City of Venice Public Works Department is providing an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to become a special part of the Road-E-O. The city and the Venice Nokomis Rotary Arts & Crafts Festival anticipate several thousand residents may attend the event. Sponsorships are available and the funding collected will be used to offset the cost of the event, including advertising, seating and other logistical related costs. For information on sponsorships contact Travis Hout at 941-486-2422, ext. 7673 or via email at thout@venicegov.com no later than Friday, Dec. 14. The Public Work Road-E-O will take place Jan. 19.
Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio
Enjoy Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio at Venice Art Center tomorrow, Thursday Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. doors open 6:30 p.m. It features Twinkle Youchim, Tony LeClere, Lenny Brooks and Benny Puckett. Tickets $30 at the Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave., S. For more information call, 941-485-7136.
Blue Santa fun event
Bring toys and have fun at the Venice Police Department’s Blue Santa event tonight, Wednesday Dec. 9 at 9 p.m., at Made in Italy Restaurant & Martini Bar on W. Venice Avenue.
Children’s party
Games, Gifts and Goodies at the Italian American Club of Venice Children’s Christmas Party at 1375 Ringling Drive. Families and friends invited from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15. Children up to 10 years, must be accompanied by an adult. Call Ben at 201-874-2299.
Supper with Santa
Enjoy lots of fun, meet and have a photo with Santa at Grace United Methodist Church at 400 Field Ave. on Wedesday, Dec. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., adults $5, Children $2.
Jazz Concerts
South County Jazz Club has concerts, Nate Najar’s Jazz Holiday at 8 p.m. on Wedesday, Dec 14 and Friday Dec 21 with the Danny Sinoff Trio. For details and prices call 941-493-9078, Wednesday to Friday or visit southcountyjazz.org.
Beat the Bugle
Take the two week Beat the Holiday Bulge Challenge by fighting the dreaded holiday weight gain with plant powered nutrition. Challenge provides tasty, simple, guilt-free eating plan for non-festive days.
No need to wait until the New Year to start feeling and looking good join the group and go into the New Year already feeling and looking better. Contact Deb at DP Fitness & Wellness, 813-731-8767.
City Board Vacancy
City of Venice has a student member vacancy on the Environmental Advisory Board. It facilitates the development of an integrated environmental strategy by evaluating the city’s current policies and practices for improving the environmental impact.
A student member must be from a Venice area high school student body recommended by the principal or his designee, serving for one year. Board meets bimonthly on the fourth Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Contact City Clerk’s Office at City Hall for information or call Mercedes Barcia at 941-882-7392.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
