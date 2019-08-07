If ever there were cause for celebration in downtown Venice, this is the year and Saturday, August 7 will be the day - The Second Celebrate Downtown Venice Day.
Newcomers of Venice, Newcomer alumni and members of Venice Mainstreet are the hosts and everyone is invited to join the fun downtown - all day and into the evening.
From trolley rides and bike tours to wine tastings and jewelry making demonstrations, there will be something for everyone and most every age group. Tickets for the free trolley rides are limited and will be available only as long as supplies last, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mainstreet Kiosk in Centennial Park in the 200 block of West Venice Avenue.
Every street has fresh pavement and newly painted lines. Cross walks are well marked and - for pedestrian safety - every intersection in the business district has stop signs and painted cross walk lines.
Nearly every tree on West Venice Avenue - from Tamiami Trail to Harbor Drive - was replaced. The exceptions are the tallest palms in the 300 block. They date back to the 1947 beautification project and managed to survive the root blight that forced removal of similar trees in the 100 and 200 blocks, including the dirt at the base of those trees. Those two blocks received new dirt as well as all new plants and trees. Other new trees grace the south side of West Venice Avenue.
Planners of this year's event want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to see all that is new.
While most people are likely to enjoy strolling the downtown area in order to check out all the open house events, there also will be guided bicycle tours and four free 45-minute trolley tours for those who acquire their tickets earlier at the downtown kiosk..
Harry Klinkhamer, the city's Historical Resources Manager, will share his knowledge of city history and the island's most historic homes. Trolley rides (for those with tickets) will depart from the area near the kiosk on the hour, at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. with the last tour at 3 p.m. Tickets are required.
The event officially begins at noon. although several restaurants will be open much earlier to offer breakfast as usual and the kiosk will be staffed to dispense trolley tickets at 11 a.m. and answer questions about the day's events.
Bicycles International will offer two Bike Tours around the
island beginning at 12:30 p.m. and again at 2:30 p.m. and flat tire workshop at Centennial Park at 1:30 p.m. To join one of the tours, bring your own bike to Centennial Park before the starting time of the tour you hope to join.
The Fix a Flat workshop will include a demonstration of the proper way to fix a flat and what you need to have with you while cycling.
If you do not have a bike, Bicycles International also is offering short surrey rides every 30 minutes from noon to 3 p.m. in the downtown area - from Centennial Park. Lok for the red Bicycles International tent.
Enjoy afternoon tea at the Upper Crust at 2 p.m. The prices is $21.80, including tax and tip. Enjoy a selection of tea sandwiches, scones, assorted desserts and all the tea you want.
Bonnell’s Boutique and Winery will offer free wine tastings all day and Venice Wine & Coffee Shop on Nokomis, just south of West Venice Avenue, will offer half-priced iced coffee all day.'
Those interested in exploring painting and jewelry making are invited to stop by The Art Escape gallery at 200 Miami Avenue, from noon to 1 p.m. for a watercolor demonstration by Joanne McLaren and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. when Sheila Sullivan will demonstrate jewelry making. From 4 pm. to 5 p.m., Susan Inglese will demonstrate how to create an acrylic flow painting.
Later in the afternoon, enjoy Happy Hours at Daiquiri Deck, TJ Carney’s, Made in Italy, Abby’s on Miami, and Ciao Gelato (20 percent off the Gelato floats) beginning at 3 p.m.
Wine flights will be offered from 5 p.m. tp 7 p.m. at Café Venice, San Marco, Cote’ France French Bistro, Café Longet, and others. Check for schedule handouts available at the Venice MainStreet kiosk that day for any additional offers. For those who would like to join Venice Newcomers, brochures will be available at the kiosk.
The finishing touch to the downtown was added by countless volunteers from Venice Area Beautification Inc., including the hanging planters which initially were started by former Venice Gondolier publisher Bob Vedder. Between the hanging baskets and the many vest-pocket gardens plus large planters filled with flowers as well as in-ground plants and shrubs, downtown Venice has never looked lovier.
