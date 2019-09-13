Senior Resources
Arcadia
Senior Friendship Center-DeSoto
1 S Orange Ave.
Arcadia
863- 494-5965
Punta Gorda
Friendship Centers
27420 Voyageur Dr.
941-255-0723
Senior Helpers
25166 Marion Ave #114,
941-347-8288
Port Charlotte
Charlotte County Human Services
1050 Loveland Blvd.
941-833-6500
Charlotte County Veterans Services
1050 Loveland Blvd.
941-764-5579
Cultural Center of Charlotte County
2280 Aaron St.
941-625-4175
The Gathering Place LLC Senior Day Care
3459 Depew Ave.
941-766-1886
Granny NANNIES of Port Charlotte
4045-A Tamiami Trail,
941-743-7606
Meals On Wheels
3082 Tamiami Trail
941-625-4343
Social Service Resource Center
417 S Tamiami Trail # C
941-624-2233
North Port
Meals On Wheels
4285 Wesley Lane
941-426-6331
North Port Senior Center
4940 Pan American Blvd.
941-426-2204
North Port Social Services
6919 Outreach Way
941-429-3700
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida
Connects older adults and adults with disabilities to resources and assistance for living safely with independence and dignity.
Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee and Sarasota counties.
866-413-5337
