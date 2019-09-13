Senior Resources

Senior Friendship Center-DeSoto

1 S Orange Ave.

Arcadia

863- 494-5965

Punta Gorda

Friendship Centers

27420 Voyageur Dr.

941-255-0723

Senior Helpers

25166 Marion Ave #114,

941-347-8288

Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Human Services

1050 Loveland Blvd.

941-833-6500

Charlotte County Veterans Services

1050 Loveland Blvd.

941-764-5579

Cultural Center of Charlotte County

2280 Aaron St.

941-625-4175

The Gathering Place LLC Senior Day Care

3459 Depew Ave.

941-766-1886

Granny NANNIES of Port Charlotte

4045-A Tamiami Trail,

941-743-7606

Meals On Wheels

3082 Tamiami Trail

941-625-4343

Social Service Resource Center

417 S Tamiami Trail # C

941-624-2233

North Port

Meals On Wheels

4285 Wesley Lane

941-426-6331

North Port Senior Center

4940 Pan American Blvd.

941-426-2204

North Port Social Services

6919 Outreach Way

941-429-3700

Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida

Connects older adults and adults with disabilities to resources and assistance for living safely with independence and dignity.

Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee and Sarasota counties.

866-413-5337

aaaswfl.org

www.assistedlivinglocators.com

